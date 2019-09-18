The Santa Ynez Pirates are rested and ready, looking to keep the momentum going when they visit the San Luis Obispo Tigers Friday night in a high school football non-league Week Four matchup.
The Pirates (2-1) are rested because they had had their bye week last Friday and are ready for a third straight victory when they get back on the field.
The only blemish on the Santa Ynez record is a near miss 23-21 loss against Nipomo in the Pirates’ Week Zero season opener.
They’ve been rolling since with a 42-0 blowout at Carpinteria and a 35-17 victory at home against the Santa Maria Saints, a game that wasn’t a close as the score might indicate as the Saints’ starters scored two late touchdowns against the Pirates’ backups.
The Tigers (2-1) opened Week Zero with a 28-21 upset of Arroyo Grande before getting Week One off.
They came back with a 56-28 blowout at San Marcos before stumbling 42-35 at home against Templeton last Friday night.
Both teams like to mix things up.
Through two games, SLO had 38 running plays and 35 passing. Statistics for their third game were not available at press time.
Santa Ynez had 94 running plays and 62 passing through three games.
The Tigers are led by 6-goot senior quarterback Emilio Corona.
Corona is one of the team’s leading rushers with 123 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns.
Anthony Arroyo is the featured back with 94 yards and three touchdowns on 14 runs.
Max Threlkel is the third Tiger back on whom the Pirates will have to focus with one touchdown and 60 yards gained on nine running attempts.
Corona has thrown for 656 yards, a 234.5 yards per game average, with five touchdowns; three to Jeremy Fitzsimmons and two to Max Soltero.
Soltero has gained 189 on his 10 catches and Fitzsimmons has picked up 210 yards on nine receptions.
Santa Ynez’s Tyler Germani is a key to the Pirates’ swarming defense. Germani leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has 17 tackles on the year.
But he’s far from alone; Logan Ast also has 17 tackles as does Brandon Welby. Ast also has two sacks.
Dean Tipolt leads Santa Ynez with 28 tackles. Tanner Padfield, Jacob Davies, Pachomio Romero, Mason Hammill and Brayden McCoy all have 10 or more tackles.
The team has seven fumbles recoveries and three interceptions; one by Tipolt and two, including a pick six, by Anthony Gills.
McCoy also has a 96 yard kickoff return that was stopped just short of a touchdown.
The Tigers have to contend with a talented offense led by junior quarterback Bennett Redell.
Redell has five touchdown throws on 35-for-93 passing for 485 yards, an average of 162 yards a game.
Redell spreads the ball around to Gills, Ast, Lars Ladinig and Camron Prendergast.
Gills is the big-play receiver with six catches for 160 yards – a 26.7 yards per catch average.
Prendergast has 11 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
Ladinig has nine catches for 123 yards and two TDs and Ast has caught three for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Gills is the featured running back with five touchdowns among his 42 rushes for 347 yards.
Redell has run 30 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
Ast, Ladinig and Tipolt will also figure into the running game.
The Tigers defense has picked up six quarterback sacks on the season.
Defensive end Thomas Cole, linebacker Wyatt Engdahl and defensive back Landon Nelson are the cornerstones of the Tigers; defense.
After this, the Pirates wrap up the preseason with a game at Templeton before kicking off the Channel League season at home against Lompoc on Friday, Oct. 4.