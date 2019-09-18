{{featured_button_text}}
090619 SM SY football 08.jpg

Santa Ynez's Lars Ladinig runs against the Saints during a 35-17 victory on Friday, Sept. 6 in Santa Ynez. After their bye week, the Pirates (2-1) head to San Luis Obispo (2-1) on Friday night.

 Len Wood, Staff

The Santa Ynez Pirates are rested and ready, looking to keep the momentum going when they visit the San Luis Obispo Tigers Friday night in a high school football non-league Week Four matchup.

The Pirates (2-1) are rested because they had had their bye week last Friday and are ready for a third straight victory when they get back on the field.

The only blemish on the Santa Ynez record is a near miss 23-21 loss against Nipomo in the Pirates’ Week Zero season opener.

They’ve been rolling since with a 42-0 blowout at Carpinteria and a 35-17 victory at home against the Santa Maria Saints, a game that wasn’t a close as the score might indicate as the Saints’ starters scored two late touchdowns against the Pirates’ backups.

090619 SM SY football 19.jpg

Santa Ynez' Tanner Padfield chases a Santa Maria fumble during a 35-17 victory on Friday, Sept. 6 in Santa Ynez. After their bye week, the Pirates (2-1) head to San Luis Obispo (2-1) on Friday night.

The Tigers (2-1) opened Week Zero with a 28-21 upset of Arroyo Grande before getting Week One off.

They came back with a 56-28 blowout at San Marcos before stumbling 42-35 at home against Templeton last Friday night.

Both teams like to mix things up.

Through two games, SLO had 38 running plays and 35 passing. Statistics for their third game were not available at press time.

Santa Ynez had 94 running plays and 62 passing through three games.

090619 SM SY football 09.jpg

Santa Ynez's Bennett Redell runs against Santa Maria's Sammy Benitez and Joannes Gonzalez during a 35-17 victory on Friday, Sept. 6 in Santa Ynez. After their bye week, the Pirates (2-1) head to San Luis Obispo (2-1) on Friday night.

The Tigers are led by 6-goot senior quarterback Emilio Corona.

Corona is one of the team’s leading rushers with 123 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns.

Anthony Arroyo is the featured back with 94 yards and three touchdowns on 14 runs.

Max Threlkel is the third Tiger back on whom the Pirates will have to focus with one touchdown and 60 yards gained on nine running attempts.

Corona has thrown for 656 yards, a 234.5 yards per game average, with five touchdowns; three to Jeremy Fitzsimmons and two to Max Soltero.

Soltero has gained 189 on his 10 catches and Fitzsimmons has picked up 210 yards on nine receptions.

090619 SM SY football 07.jpg

Santa Ynez' Anthony Gills straight arms Santa Maria's Sammy Benitez during a 35-17 victory on Friday, Sept. 6 in Santa Ynez. After their bye week, the Pirates (2-1) head to San Luis Obispo (2-1) on Friday night.

Santa Ynez’s Tyler Germani is a key to the Pirates’ swarming defense. Germani leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has 17 tackles on the year.

But he’s far from alone; Logan Ast also has 17 tackles as does Brandon Welby. Ast also has two sacks.

Dean Tipolt leads Santa Ynez with 28 tackles. Tanner Padfield, Jacob Davies, Pachomio Romero, Mason Hammill and Brayden McCoy all have 10 or more tackles.

The team has seven fumbles recoveries and three interceptions; one by Tipolt and two, including a pick six, by Anthony Gills.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

McCoy also has a 96 yard kickoff return that was stopped just short of a touchdown.

090619 SM SY football 06.jpg

Santa Maria's Sammy Benitez and Danny Ambriz try to stop Santa Ynez's Camron Prendergast during a 35-17 victory on Friday, Sept. 6 in Santa Ynez. After their bye week, the Pirates (2-1) head to San Luis Obispo (2-1) on Friday night.

The Tigers have to contend with a talented offense led by junior quarterback Bennett Redell.

Redell has five touchdown throws on 35-for-93 passing for 485 yards, an average of 162 yards a game.

Redell spreads the ball around to Gills, Ast, Lars Ladinig and Camron Prendergast.

Gills is the big-play receiver with six catches for 160 yards – a 26.7 yards per catch average.

Prendergast has 11 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Ladinig has nine catches for 123 yards and two TDs and Ast has caught three for 47 yards and a touchdown.

090619 SM SY football 12.jpg

Santa Ynez' Brayden McCoy takes off on a long kickoff return against Santa Maria. The play was called back because of a penalty at the Pirates' field on Friday, Sept. 6.

Gills is the featured running back with five touchdowns among his 42 rushes for 347 yards.

Redell has run 30 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Ast, Ladinig and Tipolt will also figure into the running game.

The Tigers defense has picked up six quarterback sacks on the season.

Defensive end Thomas Cole, linebacker Wyatt Engdahl and defensive back Landon Nelson are the cornerstones of the Tigers; defense.

090619 SM SY football 12.jpg

Santa Ynez' Brayden McCoy takes off on a long kickoff return against Santa Maria. The play was called back because of a penalty at the Pirates' field on Friday, Sept. 6.

After this, the Pirates wrap up the preseason with a game at Templeton before kicking off the Channel League season at home against Lompoc on Friday, Oct. 4.

Prep football: Week Three scoreboard
Showdown goes Arroyo Grande's way as Eagles fend off Lompoc comeback bid in 30-24 win
Santa Maria routs Golden Valley, improves to 2-2
Prep football: Bakersfield Christian erases 11-point deficit to beat St. Joseph 37-28

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0