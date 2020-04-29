Santa Ynez football boosters cancel Rio Golf Tournament due to coronavirus outbreak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Santa Ynez Football Boosters Inc. was forced to cancel the annual Rio Memorial Tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The golf tournament is one of the program's largest fundraisers.

"As the situation with COVID-19 unfolds, we find ourselves in unprecedented times," a statement posted to the booster website read. "With the current and unpredictable lockdown situation, we are unable to proceed with planning activities for the 2020 Rio Memorial Golf Tournament this year. After careful and thoughtful consideration we have decided to cancel the event.​

"We are confident next year, the 2021 Rio Memorial Golf Tournament will be back bigger and stronger than ever before."

​The tournament had been scheduled for Saturday, June 13.

"Everyone at Pirate Football Boosters wishes to thank our supporters and this special community for their unending support in keeping the traditions of Pirate Football strong through both the good and the tough times," the group's statement read.

The club said it will turn its focus to its Pirate savings card program to aid local businesses and support the football program for the upcoming 2020 season.

+3 Senior Spotlight: Santa Ynez' Quincy Valle is Pirates' Female Athlete of the Year A CIF Southern Section Division 4 finalist in the shot put, Valle seemed set on continuing her throwing career at Santa Barbara City College. Then Cal State San Marcos came into the picture.