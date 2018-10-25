The Santa Maria Saints are looking for a breakthrough football victory.
The Pioneer Valley Panthers aim to keep their winning streak alive.
Bragging rights and a possible playoff berth are on the line Friday night when the Panthers visit the Saints at Ralph Baldiviez Stadium in the annual Main Street Classic.
“We’ve never beaten them,” said Santa Maria head coach Dan Ellington. “Pioneer Valley is a very good football team. We’re going to have to play our best game of the year to win.”
“This is a rivalry game and anything can happen,” said Pioneer Valley head coach John Ruiz. “Santa Maria always plays us tough. This game is good for the community, it always brings the community out. I expect the stadium will be packed.”
Players, coaches and administrators from both schools got together for their annual pre-game luncheon Thursday afternoon at Cool Hand Luke’s Steakhouse.
Each head coach brought five players.
For Pioneer Valley, Ruiz brought junior Bruin Chapman (Ruiz’s son) and seniors Edwin Romero, Steve Fuerte, Michael Bourbon and Jayson Garcia along with PVHS Athletic Director Jeff Monteiro and assistant coach Aris Manazar.
Joining Ellington from the host school were seniors John Rojas, Nathaniel Hernandez, Kenny Dato, David Ruiz, Gustavo Velasco and SMHS Athletic Director Brian Wallace.
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson, Assistant Superintendent John Davis, Santa Maria High Principal Joe Domingues Sr., Pioneer Valley Principal Shanda Herrera and Assistant Principal Greg Dickinson were also on hand.
Pioneer Valley leads the series 12-0 but Santa Maria has come close the last two years — the Panthers winning 32-28 last year and 13-10 in 2016.
“We’ll have some trick plays ready — about five of them,” said Ellington. “Actually, the trick is finding a way to score on them.”
“We’ve got to make sure they don’t run on us the way they run on everybody else,” said Ruiz. “And if we stop the run, hopefully they don’t throw.”
The running game is the first line of offense for both teams.
The Panthers rushing attack is led by Bourbon (617 yards with 6 touchdowns) and quarterback Garcia (568 yards with 10 TDs). Garcia is 40-for-84 passing for 589 yards and five touchdowns with Bourbon getting the most action, 19 receptions for 310 yards and one touchdown.
The Saints have gone with two quarterbacks, Sebastian Saiz and Dominick Martinez.
Both have similar statistics — Saiz is 28-for-58 passing for 386 yards and two touchdowns; Martinez is 27-for-58 for 374 yards and four touchdowns.
Samuel Herrera is the leading rusher for Santa Maria, gaining 717 yards on 101 carries and scoring 11 touchdowns. Dato has picked up 451 yards, with three scores, on 99 carries.
Rojas (13 catches for 322 yards and two touchdowns) and Adrian Arredondo (16-174 with one touchdown) are the Saints’ leading receivers.
There is something new this year — both teams are now in the CIF Central Section, members of the new Ocean League.
“I try to look at it as just another game. It’s just a blessing to play the last game without any injuries,” said Rojas, a senior wide receiver/cornerback for the Saints. “I’m really looking forward to the game. I wouldn’t switch to any other opponent for the last game. We’re going to put it all on the line. For the seniors, this could be our last game together.”
The Saints are 3-6 and 1-3 in league games.
“I think we can get in the playoffs if we win this game,” said Ellington of his team’s shot at getting a bid to the CIF-CS Division 3 playoffs. Win or lose, the Saints will have to petition their way into the postseason.
“We’ve got to win to get in. We’ve got a good game plan. Now we just have to execute it,” said Velasco. “This is a rivalry game. There’s a history between us. We want to be the top dog — the top team — in Santa Maria.”
“This is a really important game. To win, we’ve got to keep our focus the whole game,” said Garcia. “A win not only helps us before the playoffs, but it also gives us bragging rights for another year. We’re all excited. We’ve been practicing hard all week. I’m really looking forward to the game.”
The Panthers playoff hopes are pretty much guaranteed, coming into the finale with a 5-4, 3-1 record.
“I think both schools should get into the playoffs but there are no guarantees,” said Ruiz, whose team is guaranteed a spot in the CIF-CS Division 2 playoffs. “Whoever makes the fewest mistakes is going to win.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.