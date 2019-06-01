The ninth edition of the Central Coast FCA All-Star Classic seemed headed for overtime.
Eddie Sanchez made sure it didn't get there.
Sanchez, who played for Santa Ynez during the regular season, blocked North (San Luis Obispo County) kicker Colton Theaker's last-second 25-yard field goal try, preserving a 13-10 win for the the South (Northern Santa Barbara County) All-Stars in front of a crowd that filled about 80 percent of the Righetti High School stands Saturday night.
The San Luis Obispo County holder dropped a low snap and all Theaker, who kicked for Arroyo Grande, had time to do was boot a hurried, low line drive. Sanchez blocked it, John Krill of San Luis Obispo picked it up after a scramble but Vinny Vacca, Sanchez's teammate at Santa Ynez, tackled Krill, and the Northern Santa Barbara County side had its third straight win.
If this was it for Sanchez as far as football, he ended his career on the gridiron by making the football play of his life.
"I'm undecided as to whether or not I'll play football at Hancock College," Sanchez said afterward.
San Luis Obispo County went for the win with six seconds left, but Maldonado and Avery Fondern (Righetti) broke up Byrne's fade pass in that was intended for Marshall Wiesner (Paso Robles) in the end zone.
Byrne threw five times. Two went for incompletions. The other three culminated in pass interference calls against Northern Santa Barbara County.
The Northern Santa Barbara County All-Stars scored the last 13 points after spotting the San Luis Obispo County side a 10-0 second quarter lead. Edgar Zacarias of Pioneer Valley kicked the winning field goal for Northern Santa Barbara County, a 35-yarder with 7:59 left.
Caleb Thomas of Righetti signed with Tulane earlier this year as a defensive end, but he made a big mark on offense in this one. He caught a third-down screen pass from Chase Artopoeus (St. Joseph) that went for 14 yards to the 18 and set up the winning Zacarias field goal.
Thomas also connected on a 29-yard halfback option pass in the third quarter.
Zacarias made good on a 24-yard try at the 8:27 mark of the third quarter to pull Northern Santa Barbara County to a 10-10 tie after a drive that started on his team's 20, after Theaker drilled the second half kickoff into the end zone for a touchback, stalled at the North 7.
"I thought the game would come down to kicking, and it certainly did," said Northern Santa Barbara County coach Tony Payne of Righetti, who came out a winner in his first time as a head coach in the Central Coast FCA All-Star Classic.
Payne assisted Santa Maria coach Dan Ellington on the Northern Santa Barbara County All-Star staff last year. Ellington was an assistant for Payne this year.
"I was able to watch Edgar Zacarias and Nathan Halsell (of St. Joseph) kick in practice all this week, and I have never seen two humans kick like that," said Payne.
Halsell boomed the opening kickoff into the end zone. He missed a 30-yard field goal try in the second half.
San Luis Obispo County, with James Gilmet (Arroyo Grande) doing a lot of the work, consistently, and productively, pounded the ball between the tackles against Northern Santa Barbara County in the first half.
Theaker started the scoring with a 32-yard field goal early in the second quarter, and Byrne scored later on a 1-yard sneak.
The momentum changed after Justin Maldonado (St. Joseph) recovered Gilmet's fumble for Northern Santa Barbara County.
Northern Santa Barbara County, which had done just about nothing on offense its first 12 plays, got a 55-yard touchdown pass from its Offensive Player of the Game, Artopoeus, to game MVP Jasper Kadlec (Santa Ynez) on play No. 13 to pull within 10-7. That was the halftime score.
"Turnovers tell the story of the game," said Payne. "Maldonado recovered two fumbles, and that's why he's (our) Defensive Player of the Game."
Maldonado recovered the ball after a Jovany Lucatero (Lompoc) strip sack of Byrne in the third quarter.
Aretopoeus threw for 190 yards, with no interceptions. Kadlec had five receptions for 136 yards. Gilmet, the leading rusher Saturday night with 105 yards, was the San Luis Obispo County Offensive Player of the Game.
Corban Payne, a defensive lineman from Paso Robles, was the San Luis Obispo County Defensive Player of the Game. Tony Dodge of Nipomo was the San Luis Obispo County head coach.
At halftime, Fondern and San Luis Obispo County's Chad Lincoln (San Luis Obispo) each received an Influence and Character award.
Bob Jimenez of Righetti was named the Honorary South Coach. John Andree of Morro Bay was named the Honorary North Coach. Lompoc resident Bobby Kennedy, a member of the Los Padres Football Officials Association since 1991, was named the Honorary Official for the game.
Northern Santa Barbara County 13, San Luis Obispo County 10
San Luis Obispo County;0;10;0;0;-;10
Northern Santa Barbara County;0;7;3;3;-;13
SCORING
Second Quarter
SLO County — FG Colton Theaker 32, 09:48.
SLO County — Kaden Byrne 1 run (Theaker kick), 06:14.
Northern SB County — Jasper Kadlec 55 pass from Chase Artopoeus (Nathan Halsell kick), 01:14.
Third Quarter
Northern SB County — FG Edgar Zacarias, 24, 08:27.
Fourth Quarter
Northern SB County - FG Zacarias, 35, 07:59.
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: San Luis Obispo County — Gilmet 24-105, Byrne 17-50, Nathan Garcia 15-45, Steven Vargas 5-27, Stephen Reyes 1-3. Northern Santa Barbara County - Adan Solis 7-16.
PASSING: San Luis Obispo County — Byrne 0-2-0, 0. Northern Santa Barbara County — Artopoeus 13-22-0, 190. Caleb Thomas 1-1-0, 29.
RECEIVING: Northern Santa Barbara County — Kadlec 5-136, Thomas 2-26, Solis 2-24, Eddie Little 2-16, Michael Bourbon 1-18.