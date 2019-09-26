{{featured_button_text}}

The Tigers have done it.

San Luis Obispo has voted its first-ever Player of the Week. 

And Landon Nelson is that player.

The SLO DB had a solid week of voter turnout, winning the Week Four honor with 785 total votes.

Righetti running back Kidasi Nepa was the leader for much of the week, but finished with 679 total votes at 5 p.m. on Thursday. 

Nelson won thanks to balanced voting on all three of our sites: He had 291 votes on santamariatimes.com, and 249 and 245 on our other two sites, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com.

(Remember to vote on all three during the week).

Nepa had 555 votes on santamariatimes.com, but only 124 combined on the other two sites. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Santa Maria QB Dominick Martinez had another solid week of voting, but not enough to claim the award for the first time. Martinez had 464 total votes. 

Arroyo Grande QB Ethan Royal was next with 431 total votes. 

Cabrillo running JJ Lombrana was fifth with 400 total votes and Pioneer Valley DB Joe Arriola was next with 299 votes. 

Nelson earned his nomination after his performance in a home win over Santa Ynez: He seven tackles, 3 TFLs and picked off a pass. 

Nepa only touched the ball four times last week, but it was enough to get nominated with 153 rushing yards and three scores. 

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

0
0
0
0
0