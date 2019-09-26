San Luis Obispo has voted its first-ever Player of the Week.
And Landon Nelson is that player.
The SLO DB had a solid week of voter turnout, winning the Week Four honor with 785 total votes.
Righetti running back Kidasi Nepa was the leader for much of the week, but finished with 679 total votes at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
(Remember to vote on all three during the week).
Santa Maria QB Dominick Martinez had another solid week of voting, but not enough to claim the award for the first time. Martinez had 464 total votes.
Arroyo Grande QB Ethan Royal was next with 431 total votes.
Cabrillo running JJ Lombrana was fifth with 400 total votes and Pioneer Valley DB Joe Arriola was next with 299 votes.
Nelson earned his nomination after his performance in a home win over Santa Ynez: He seven tackles, 3 TFLs and picked off a pass.
Nepa only touched the ball four times last week, but it was enough to get nominated with 153 rushing yards and three scores.
SLO vs Santa Ynez 1
Santa Ynez's Logan Ast runs against San Luis Obispo last Friday night at San Luis Obispo High School. Santa Ynez visits Templeton Friday night in the Pirates' final preseason game before Channel League play begins.
Stan Rodriguez, Contributor
SLO vs Santa Ynez 2
SLO Tigers QB Emilo Corona completing a pass
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 3
#52 Tann Van Brasch and SLO Tigers Football team
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 4
SLO Tigers QB #11 Emilo Corona Looking down field for a receiver
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 5
QB Emilo Corona running for his first touchdown.
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 6
Santa Ynez's Anthony Gills looks for an opening against San Luis Obispo last Friday night at San Luis Obispo High School. Gills leads the Pirates against the Templeton Eagles this week in Santa Ynez's final game before the Channel League season begins.
Stan Rodriguez, Contributor
SLO vs Santa Ynez 7
San Luis Obispo's Sam Ruth scores a touchdown during the Tigers' home game Friday night against the Santa Ynez Pirates.
Stan Rodriguez, Contributor
SLO vs Santa Ynez 8
SLO #44 Carson Leedom on his way to a 2nd quarter TD
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 9
SLO Tigers QB Emilo Corona
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 11
SLO Tigers Band Leader
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 14
SLO Tigers Lamar Jefferson rushing from the defense
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 15
SLO Tigers Football Preparing for Kickoff
Stan Rodriguez
SLO vs Santa Ynez 16
SLO Tigers #58 Tackle Quinn Williams Blocking
Stan Rodriguez
092019 Nipomo v AG 04.jpg
Mason Thompson follows his lead blocker Michael Chiang into the end zone on Arroyo Grande's first drive of the game
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 02.jpg
Ethan Royal looks downfield before attempting a pass during the first game at Nipomo High School's newly renovated stadium
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 01.jpg
Zach Clift of Arroyo Grande tackles quarterback Nick Milton during the first half of the first game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 03.jpg
Nathan Kitauchi of Arroyo Grande finds running room between three Nipomo defenders
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 05.jpg
Nipomo receiver Declan Coles catches a pass and absorbs a hit by Eagle defender Elijah Castro during the first game at Nipomo High School's newly renovated stadium
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 06.jpg
Keyshawn Pu'a finds running room to the outside
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 07.jpg
Eagle quarterback Ethan Royal gets hit and driven out of bounds by Nipomo's Brandon Randolph
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 08.jpg
Part of Nipomo High School's recently renovated stadium includes a new scoreboard, part of which was funded by former Titan Jeff McNeil, who plays for the New York Mets.
Peter Klein, Contributor
092019 Nipomo v AG 09.jpg
The first game at Nipomo High School's stadium where renovations are still ongoing.
Peter Klein, Contributor
092019 Nipomo v AG 10.jpg
Cheer boxes
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 11.jpg
Nicholas Dostal comes from his right end position to track down and tackle Eagle quarterback Ethan Royal.
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 12.jpg
Nipomo's Jesse Garza pulls down Eagle quarterback Ethan Royal during the first game at Nipomo High School's newly renovated stadium.
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 13.jpg
Nipomo Titans were able to run onto their home field for the first time this season Friday night in their game against Arroyo Grande. The Nipomo High stadium is going under renovations.
Peter Klein, Contributor
092019 Nipomo v AG 14.jpg
Nick Milton completes a pass for a short gain during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Peter Klein, Contributor
092019 Nipomo v AG 15.jpg
Eagle quarterback Ethan Royal looks through a crack in the line to locate a receiver.
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 16.jpg
Keyshawn Pu'a turns the corner and follows the block of teammate David Carreno
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 17.jpg
Brett Rash celebrates with teammate Epifanio R. Moreno III following a second half interception to end a Titan drive
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 18.jpg
Elijah Castro of Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 19.jpg
Nipomo players David Carreno and Keyshawn Pu'a fall on a loose ball
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 20.jpg
Nipomo defenders Declan Coles and Cole Gilson race to track down Eagle runner Mason Thompson
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 21.jpg
Ethan Royal finds room on a quarterback keeper.
Peter Klein
092019 Nipomo v AG 22.jpg
Part of the Nipomo High School stadium renovation featured new sod
Peter Klein
092019 OA vs Cate High 12.jpg
Cate High School quarterback Will Bouma (7) is pursued by Orcutt Academy's Bryce Cofield (22). The Spartans took on Cate Friday night at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 01.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Cameron Carpenter (in blue) trips up Cate High's Khadim Pouye Friday night. The Spartans took on Cate at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 02.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Zander Clark (in blue) attempts to bring down Cate High School quarterback Will Bouma (7) Friday night. The Spartans hosted their home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 03.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Donavan Miller (16) is knocked to the ground by Cate HIgh School quarterback Will Bouma. The Spartans took on Cate Friday night at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 04.jpg
Orcutt Academy quarterback Alex Sutton (21) is tackled by Cate High defender Callum Casey (25). The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 05.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Bryce Cofield (in blue) brings down Cate High's William Deardorff (1). The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 06.jpg
Orcutt Academy ballboy Crescencio Perez waits patiently on the sidelines for play to resume during Friday night's game against Cate High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 07.jpg
Orcutt Academy quarterback Alex Sutton (21) is brought down by Cate High's Will Anderson (22). The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 08.jpg
Orcutt Academy quarterback Alex Sutton (in blue) is brought down by a host of Cate High defenders. The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 09.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Cooper Wood (17) prepares to put the tackle on Cate High's Khadim Pouye. The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 10.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Cooper Wood (in blue) takes down Cate High's Khadim Pouye (8). The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 11.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Conner Adams (in blue) wraps up Cate High defender Mason Oetgen. The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 13.jpg
Orcutt Academy quarterback Alex Sutton (21) faces off against Cate High's William Deardorff (1) Friday night. The Spartans took on Cate High School at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 14.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Conner Adams (in blue) brings down Cate High running back William Deardorff (1) during Friday night's home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 15.jpg
Orcutt Academy running back Donavan Miller (16) comes face-to-face with Cate High's Will Anderson (22). The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 16.jpg
Orcutt Academy quarterback Alex Sutton (21) marches upfield Friday evening. The Spartans faced off against Cate High School at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky Contributor
092019 OA vs Cate High 17.jpg
Orcutt Academy running back Donavan Miller (16) is taken to the turf by Cate High's Callum Casey (25). The Spartans took on Cate High Friday night.
David DuBransky Contributor
Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers.
jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports