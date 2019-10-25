Pioneer Valley couldn’t hold the Tigers in general or their quarterback, Emilio Corona, in particular Friday night.
San Luis Obispo’s senior quarterback, not for the first time, had himself an evening, running for three scores and throwing for two as the Tigers beat the Panthers 37-7 at Pioneer Valley.
The Tigers (8-1, 3-0) completed a perfect run through the PAC 4 League and spoiled the Panthers’ Homecoming in the process. Pioneer Valley dropped to 1-8, 0-2.
Pioneer Valley senior Adriana Alvarez was crowned as the school’s Homecoming queen at halftime. The Homecoming king will be crowned at Pioneer Valley’s Homecoming dance Saturday night.
Corona has already earned a baseball scholarship to Washington. He has shown plenty on the gridiron as well.
“He is the best quarterback we’ve faced this year,” said first-year Pioneer Valley coach John Beck.
“The young man is certainly an exceptional talent, has been for years.”
Corona ran for scores of two, 14 and 27 yards. He threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Sam Ogden on the first possession of the game and tossed a six-yard scoring pass to Carson Leedom late in the first half.
Corona threw for 179 yards and ran for 84 more. He even had an assist on the only Tigers score he didn’t run or pass for. He was the holder when Jack Krill kicked a 34 yard field goal on the first drive of the second half.
“We knew what we were getting into when we came out here,” said Beck.
“Our game plan was to try to get four yards a carry and keep the ball out of (Corona’s) hands, but we haven’t been mentally ready to execute that kind of plan all season.”
San Luis Obispo’s Max Soltero was the reception yardage leader with 67. He caught five passes. Leedom caught six for 61.
Beck said, “We’re going to keep working hard to try to get better, and hopefully that will pay dividends against Santa Maria next week.”
The Panthers will host their crosstown rivals at 7 p.m. next Friday night in a non-league regular season finale for both teams.
Christian Morin scampered 27 yards in the third quarter for the Pioneer Valley score.
Tommy Nunez ran for a game-high 85 yards for the Panthers, but they couldn’t sustain enough on offense. They turned the ball over four times, three times on a fumbles and once on an interception.
One of seven holding penalties against the Tigers wiped out Luke Edwards’ return for a score on the pick, but the Tigers stayed out of their own way long enough to win handily.
With the Tigers driving in the first half, Corona fumbled the snap then threw an interception to Oskar Ruiz. He had trouble on the snap after one of the Tigers touchdowns, couldn’t get the ball down for Krill and his conversion pass failed. Those were about the only blemishes on his night.
Ruiz’s play, along with that of Bruin Chapman and Anthony Escobedo, on defense were bright spots for the Panthers.