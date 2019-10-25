Week Nine is here and the playoffs are right around the corner. The season ends soon so we had some huge match ups tonight with playoff seeding on the line, or with teams fighting to hold on to that postseason dream. Santa Maria got a big win at home over Morro Bay, Righetti got a win over Paso Robles and St. Joseph beat the Eagles in Arroyo Grande to set up a big game with the Warriors next week in Orcutt. See scores, video and information from the other games in our area.