Opposing defenses have known what’s coming from the Santa Maria offense this year.
They usually just haven’t been able to stop it.
Senior quarterback Dominick Martinez and junior running back Sammy Herrera have combined for just over 90 percent of the team’s carries this year. They have also combined for just over 90 percent of the team’s rushing yardage.
They have combined for all of the Saints’ 12 rushing touchdowns. Herrera has run for seven scores for the 3-2 Saints. Martinez has run for five.
Part of the reason the pair has been so productive is the delicate option timing between them has been solid.
“Honestly, it’s just preparation and consistency,” Martinez said during a recent workout during the Saints’ bye week.
“We work on it so much in practice, it’s easy,” during the games.
Herrera averages 117 yards a game rushing. Martinez averages a cool 150. Martinez has run for 750 yards this year, Herrera for 587.
Martinez said who gets the ball “all depends on what the defense gives us.”
“It’s a lot of reading, a zone read,” said veteran Santa Maria coach Dan Ellington.
“Dominick does the reading. If he likes what he sees, he takes off.”
Martinez has 81 carries this year, Herrera 76.
Martinez and Herrera both said they owe a lot of their success to Santa Maria offensive coordinator Matt Andree.
Besides, “The blocking by our offensive line has been great,” said Martinez.
Herrera said, “Honestly, I was not expecting this much work. I thought we were going to throw the ball more. Coach Andree wanted to stick with,” the Saints offense’s current modus operandi.
Santa Maria passes for about 46 yards a game.
The Saints’ offense bears some similarities to the one that helped Santa Maria reach the 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 12 championship game.
That offense had Blake Truhitte, a quarterback who ran for 2,026 yards and 31 touchdowns while running the Saints option game. Back Robert Ruiz ran for eight touchdowns and almost 1,100 yards.
However, the Saints 2017 offense had more to work with Martinez has had so far.
That 2017 team had a good short yardage back, Frank Lopez. Truhitte also had Jonathan Ramos to throw to Truhitte threw for 2,026 yards, and a lot of those went to Ramos, who averaged 77 yards a game in reception yardage.
“To anyone who’s seen our games, it’s obvious,” said Ellington. “We’ve been one dimensional with our running.”
Martinez is listed at 6-foot-2, 175 on the Santa Maria roster. Truhitte checked in at 5-6, 130 his senior year.
"They're different types of runners," said Ellington. "With Blake, it was all speed and quickness. Dominick will lower his shoulder and try to run over you."
Ellington chuckled. "Blake had no intention of running over anyone."
As predictable as the Saints have been on offense, just one unit, consisting of the Santa Ynez starters, has been able to contain the Santa Maria run game consistently.
The Saints were riding a two-game win streak going into the bye, with wins over one-win Bakersfield Golden West and winless Visalia Mt. Whitney.
“Those two aren’t the strongest teams,” Ellington acknowledged.
Mt. Whitney routed Santa Maria twice last year and hung a 77-0 loss on the Saints in the first round of the playoffs.
This Mt. Whitney team is nothing like the last one though, “Mt. Whitney has played some tough teams,” Ellington said.
“They’re better than their record indicates.”
Reeling going into their 2017 bye with three straight losses, the Saints got healthy and roared to what turned out to be a storybook season.
Martinez and Herrera both see the bye this time as also a chance for some players, including Herrera, to heal up.
“It comes at the perfect time, honestly, “ said Martinez. “We have a chance to possibly get our best offensive lineman, Michael Velasquez, back, as well as a top receiver, Alex Rodriguez.”
Herrera hopes he can get to 100 percent as well during the bye. ”I have some minor leg injuries,” said Herrera.