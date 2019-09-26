Pioneer Valley defeated Santa Maria 8-1 in an Ocean League girls tennis match on Thursday.
The Panthers swept their two-match series against their crosstown rival by winning at the Minami Center, the Saints' home site.
Pioneer Valley won five of the six singles sets. Samantha Ramirez, Ashley Barbosa, Estefani Chavez and Daisy Cisneros all won in straight sets. Blanca Antonio too a 6-3, 6-7 (4) (10-7) win in three sets in the No. 5 singles match.
St. Joseph's players are hoping their game against Lompoc Friday night goes the way practice went this week.
Chency Polines garnered the Santa Maria point with a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 6 singles.
Ramirez and Sophia Trejo teamed for a straight sets win in the No. 1 doubles match. Ange Rivas and Fatima Nunes did the same thing for the Panthers at No. 3.
Barbosa and Cisneros edged Santa Maria's Jessica Arredondo and Samantha Gonzales 7-5, 4-6 (10-8) in a competitive No. 2 doubles match.
St. Joseph 9, Righetti 0
The Knights (9-2, 4-2) began the second half of Mountain League play with a dominant win over their Foster Road rival at Righetti (3-2, 3-8).
St. Joseph singles players Emily Wilson, Michahjuliana Lundberg, Katelynn Haskell, Shianne Gooley, Julia Galloway and Janelle Brickey all won in straight sets. They dropped six games between them.
Wilson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Lundberg won by the same count at No. 2.
St. Joseph's top two doubles tandems of Eva Datuin and Gowri Sunitha, and Gina Rigali and Marlee Hernandez each won by an 8-4 score. Keirstyn Landers and Leanna Maksoudian, Righetti's No. 3 team, pushed Leah Murphy and Bailey Breault hard, but the St. Joseph pair eventually won 8-6.
Doubles teams played eight-game pro sets.
Orcutt Academy 6, Nipomo 3
The Spartans (4-10, 4-4) beat the Titans at Nipomo to even their Ocean League record.
Kayla Pablo and Isabella Lopez each won a singles match for Orcutt. Then they teamed for a long 4-6, 6-4 (14-12) win in the No. 1 doubles match.
Pablo won in straight sets in her No. 1 singles match. Lopez won in three sets at No. 3.
The Spartans got straight sets singles wins from Pablo, Melani Amarasekora adn Riley Speer. Amarasekara teamed with Korrina Bender for a win in straight sets at No. 2 doubles.
Nipomo got singles wins from Glacy Umali and Ella Chew, and a doubles win from Perola Heman and Shaley Stuart.
Girls golf
You have free articles remaining.
Atascadero 260, Righetti 262
After losing by five strokes to Righetti at Chalk Mountain in Atascadero Tuesday, the Greyhounds edged the Warriors (6-3, 3-1) by two at Rijghetti's home course, Rancho Maria.
The 'Hounds tagged the Warriors with their first Mountain League loss.
Medalist Katie Burson led Atascadero to victory with a 42 on the par 35 front nine. Kyra Kase led Righetti with a 49.
Righetti teammates following were Cameron Reynoso (50), Kayla Minetti (51), Grace Minetti (55) and Cassidy Claborn (57).
The Warriors' top golfer, Claire Alford, is playing at the First Tee Open in Pebble Beach this week.
St. Joseph 265, Mission Prep 304
The Knights moved their Ocean League record to 6-0 on the season with a win over the Royals.
Macie Taylor shot the Knights’ best score of the day with a 50, though Mission Prep’s Kate Heffernan won overall medalist honors with a 48.
Taylor’s 50 was followed by Mackenzie Taylor’s score of 51, Lita Mahoney’s 54, and Bella Aldridge’s and Emma Cosma’s scores of 55.
Other scoring golfers for Mission Prep were Margaret Heffernan (51), Sophia Sostrin (67), Beth Heffernan (69) and Tabita Vander Horst (69).
The match was played on the front nine at the San Luis Obispo County Club.
The Knights are scheduled to host Orcutt Academy in Ocean League matches on Monday and Thursday of next week at the Santa Maria Country Club.
Nipomo 264, Pioneer Valley 281
The Titans (6-0 Ocean League) beat the Panthers on Nipomo's home Monarch Dunes course and stayed perfect in league play.
Nipomo's consistent Kaitlyn Nunez was the medalist with a 44. Titans following were Alexa Burdick (51), Lilly Brummitt with a career low 53, Aalliyah Peinado (54) and Paris Sterling (62).
Girls volleyball
Nipomo 3, St. Joseph 2
The Titans (3-6, 1-1) edged the Knights at Nipomo and squared their Mountain League record. Set scores were 26-24, 19-25, 25-11, 17-25 and 15-12.
Kaitlyn Vongvone racked up 30 assist, 11 aces and seven digs for Nipomo. Kat Anderson added 10 kills, 10 digs and two blocks, and Gracie Gutierrez had six kills.