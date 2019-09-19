Pioneer defender Jacob Cortez gets low to make the stop on Righetti's Diego Macias during a Sept. 6 game at PVHS. Macias has been voted Player of the Week after receiving nearly 3,000 votes. He had nine extra points, a 36-yard field goal and a rushing touchdown in the Warriors' 66-6 win over Bakersfield Centennial on Sept. 13.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Righetti's Diego Macias is honored during the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt.
After more record-breaking voter turnout, Righetti's Diego Macias has been voted Player of the Week.
After an avalanche of votes over the last three days, Macias edged out Arroyo Grande's Mark Rush by about 450 votes when the polls closed at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Macias had a total of 2,865 votes this week, the highest ever for a winner in the five-plus seasons of the Santa Maria Times' Player of the Week voting.
Rush finished second with 2,407 votes at polls closing Thursday.
Santa Maria quarterback Dominick Martinez was in the running early this week and finished third with 1,146 total votes.
There were about 7,000 votes cast from Monday night through Thursday evening, another record-breaking total.
Macias earned his nomination after a versatile performance against Bakersfield Centennial. He kicked nine extra-points, tacked on a 36-yard field goal and also scored a rushing touchdown as the Warriors beat the Golden Hawks 66-6.
"Diego is a senior and if he was on my fantasy team I would've won," Righetti coach Tony Payne said earlier this week. "He also kicked the ball and almost took a kid's head off on the kickoff. He was the Player of the Game and it's undeniable. I'm really proud of him."
Rush was nominated after coming up with the game-clinching interception in last week's wild win over Lompoc. Rush intercepted a pass near the goal-line in the final seconds as the Eagles were leading by six points in their 30-24 win.
