The Righetti football team will make its 2018 playoff debut Friday night, but in an unfamiliar section.
After moving, along with most of the high school area athletic programs, from the CIF Southern Section to the CIF Central Section earlier this year, third-seeded Righetti (8-3) will play its inaugural Central Section playoff game at 7 p.m. at Righetti's Warrior Stadium against Bakersfield Frontier in a Division 2 quarterfinal match-up.
Frontier (3-8), the No. 11 seed, upset No. 6 Nipomo 29-22 at Nipomo with a 28-yard touchdown pass with eight seconds left for the winning score in the first round.
Besides playing a Central Section playoff game for the first time, the Righetti football team is in another unfamiliar situation. The Warriors, who drew a first-round bye, are coming off their second bye in three weeks.
They lost 27-21 to Foster Road rival St. Joseph on Oct.26 in a showdown for the first Mountain League championship in their last appearance.
They will try to rebound Friday night behind a strong rushing game (305 yards a game average) that features Adan Solis (1,470 yards, 16 touchdowns).
A Righetti offense that favored the run became even more run-oriented when junior Logan Mortensen went down with a collarbone injury in the Warriors' Oct. 12 league win at Arroyo Grande. Mortensen hasn't played since.
Mortensen had been splitting time at quarterback with senior Brandon Giddings. When Mortensen was at quarterback, Giddings would line up in the slot and Mortensen was a downfield threat who opponents had to respect when they were thinking of loading up against the Righetti run.
With Mortensen out, most of the downfield passing threat for the Warriors was eliminated.
Kidasi Nepa has been a solid secondary threat for the Warriors. He averages 59 yards a game and 9.2 yards a carry. Productive running back Isaiah Gayfield was hurt midway through the season. He has only played in five games.
Still, Righetti has scored 412 points this year. Its improved defense, that defensive tackle Caleb Thomas and defensive back Jake Steels help lead, has given up just 178.
The Titans, who scored their first-round success after going 0-5 in the Southwest Yosemite League, have scored 209 points and given up 292.
Frontier is balanced on offense. The Titans get 176 yards a game through the air and 126 yards a game on the ground.
Dustin Montanio has thrown for 1,321 yards, with 12 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He has two particularly solid receivers to throw to; Kolten Baker (69 yards a game in receptions, seven touchdown catches) and Jaydon Hudson (36 yards a game in receptions, three touchdown catches).
Senior cornerback Seth McDaris (six tackles a game) helps lead the Frontier defense.