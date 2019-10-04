{{featured_button_text}}

Righetti coach Tony Payne was appreciative after Friday night's game against Lancaster Paraclete.

Yes, even though his team had just suffered a 42-7 beating for their first loss of the season, Payne found some value in defeat.

Payne felt his team needed to be reminded that they're not perfect.

"I appreciate what just happened. We forgot, we forgot," Payne said, alluding to the dominant run his team had to start the season.

Righetti played without senior receiver-defensive back Jake Steels, who injured his ankle last week against Dos Pueblos and will be out for up to six weeks. Senior tight end Isaiah Navarro was in a sling on the sidelines and also missed the game.

The Warriors are now 6-1 on the season after their loss on Homecoming. Before Friday's game, Righetti had outscored its opponents 255-46 on the season, including 185-18 in its last four games.

"That's why we put them on the schedule," Payne said of Paraclete, the Southern Section private school power. "We knew they'd be the most athletic team that we were going to see. They exposed our weaknesses and gave us a lot of good film to watch and get better."

Paraclete quarterback CJ Montes completed 16 of 22 passes for 225 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Nicholas Wyatt, who finished with five catches for 105 yards. Montes, a junior, is already fielding offers from Florida Atlantic, Nevada and San Jose State. 

Paraclete raced out to a 14-0 lead, but the Warriors climbed back in it starting with a 61-yard pass from Logan Mortensen to Chase Reynoso on third-and-nine. That play set up Kidasi Nepa's 8-yard touchdown, cutting the Spirits' lead to 14-7. 

Nepa then intercepted Montes on the Spirits' next possession. But Righetti couldn't capitalize on the turnover and ended up punting the ball away. Paraclete then added to its lead with an 8-yard touchdown catch from Montes to Wyatt. 

Amir Bankhead then capped a long scoring drive from Paraclete with a short touchdown run to put Paraclete up 28-7 at half. Justin Alexander, a big 5-foot-8, 230-pound fullback, had two second-half touchdown runs.

"I really didn't feel like we got dominated, believe it or not," Payne said. "We just got 'big played.' We've got to get healthy and we've got two weeks to get healthy and be accountable for what we did wrong. We can find ways to get our offense running again."

Righetti has its bye this week before starting Mountain League play with the Oct. 18 home game against Arroyo Grande (4-3). That one figures to be a critical league game for both teams. 

"Jake Steels isn't the reason our offense works, but he's the reason it looks really, really good when we're doing it," Payne said. "He's our quick-strike guy. But tonight we really missed him on defense. All year long, every team on this coast has lost their best player. He'll be back though, he'll back. I promise you that."

Steels' presence was also missed on special teams as he's the team's starting punter. Junior Casey Daniels filled in for Steels and was a bit inconsistent in his punting.

Still, Payne did find some positives in the game. Reynoso had 125 receiving yards. They didn't turn the ball over either. 

"My guys didn't give up," Payne said. "I saw some incredible leadership tonight from Kidasi Nepa. He played both ways and never gave up and led this team. I was really proud of his effort and leadership. Chase put on a show, had a lot of great catches. He's so smart and make adjustments. He was getting bracketed and double-teamed all night and was effective.

"We went up against some absolute monsters and we didn't give up. We learned a lot tonight."

Kyler Natividad was named the Homecoming king and Olivia Patterson was named the Homecoming queen during a ceremony at halftime.

