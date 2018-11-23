TULARE — Righetti’s high-powered offense mustered just one score in the first half.
In the second, the Warriors couldn’t make enough stops.
Tulare Union quarterback Nathan Lamb threw four of his five touchdown passes in the second half. David Dailey ran for 208 yards and a score, and The Tribe beat the Warriors 45-30 at Tulare Union’s Bob Mathias Stadium for the CIF Central Section Division II championship Friday night.
The top-ranked Tribe (13-0) repeated as Division II champs and advanced to the state playoffs.
Righetti finished 10-3 in its first year in the Central Section after moving from the Southern Section earlier in the year.
“Having the run game go off like it did really helped me,” said Lamb, who threw for 275 yards.
“I knew we were going to have a big game with the run.”
Lamb came into the game with 46 touchdown passes.
“We has to pick our poison,” said Righetti coach Tony Payne.
“We went to a drop four to make them try to beat us with the run.”
Going in, it figured that Righetti would need several time-consuming drives that resulted in touchdowns to counter the prolific Tribe offense.
The Warriors got those in the second half. Adan Solis bulled in from the 2, Kidasi Nepa scores from 48 yards out and Brandon Giddings bulled in from the 2 on a quarterback sneak.
However, Lamb threw nine-yard touchdown passes to Julian Espinoza and then Randy Jordan between touchdown tosses of 7 and 27 yards to Darius Baker.
The Tribe led 31-7 at one point in the third quarter.
“They were well-prepared,” said Solis.
“They were a well-coached, well-prepared team.”
Payne said, “They were the most dangerous offense we’ve faced. They took advantage of every mistake we made.”
Righetti tried an onside kick and then a quick grounded kick after late scores.
Bear Nunley recovered the first kick for The Tribe, and Willie James scooped up the second.
About the only blemish on Lamb’s second half came when Jake Steels intercepted him in the end zone.
Baker was the leading receiver, with five catches for a total of 81 yards.
The Tribe held Solis, Righetti’s rushing leader to a total of 77 yards on 23 carries.
Righetti was in a sectional title game for the first time. Santa Maria lost 37-23 to Big Bear in the Southern Section title game last year.
“From the beginning, we thought we could go a long way,” said Solis.
“We out-worked every team around (our area) in the summer,” said Payne, a Righetti alum who was in his first year as Righetti’s head coach.
“This is a special group.”
The Warriors contained the high-powered Tribe offense in the first half, but they had just 57 yards in the first half themselves.
The Warriors stopped the Tribe twice in the red zone. Tulare Union settled for a 20-yard Ezequiel Sanchez field goal after Righetti’s Jaden Smith fumbled away the opening kickoff.
A Tulare Union drive in the second quarter fizzled at the Righetti 20.
The Tribe did do enough to get two first-half touchdowns.
Lamb hit Baker for 10 yards and a score in the first quarter. Dailey bolted 56 yards down the left sideline in the second.
The Tribe fumbled a punt at the Tulare Union 40, Cody Glynn recovered, and the Warriors capitalized.
The Tribe roughed Bryan Rivera as Rivera kicked a field goal. Righetti took the penalty and Brandon Giddings bulled in from the 2 on a quarterback sneak.