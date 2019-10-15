The Righetti Warrior Boosters Club is set to host an evening with singer Pryor Baird on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Cottonwood Canyon Winery.
The event will feature three levels of service: A general admission ticket is $39, VIP Gold is $99 and VIP Diamond is $199. The VIP Gold package includes VIP seating, wine and a limited edition T-shirt. The VIP Diamond package features a private pre-concert reception and performance at 5 p.m., which includes win, Chef Rick's hors d'oeuvres, VIP seating at the main convert and limited edition T-shirt.
The event at the Cottonwood Canyon Vineyard is for those 21-and-older.
All tickets are tax deductible with proceeds going to the Righetti Warrior Boosters Club and Righetti High School's athletic programs.