The Visalia Redwood football team’s yardage output on offense this year has been good, not spectacular.
The Rangers’ POINTS output has been pretty spectacular.
Redwood (10-1) averages 314 yards and about 37 points a game. Third-seeded Redwood will host No. 6 St. Joseph at 7 p.m. Friday night at the Mineral King Bowl in Visalia in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Playoffs.
The Rangers routed No. 14 Atascadero 49-6 in the first round.
The Knights (8-3) have won six straight games since a loss to Lompoc in September. They'll try to make it seven straight Friday night in Visalia.
Redwood’s lone loss was 36-20 to top Division 2 seed Hanford. Hanford and Redwood finished 1-2 in the West Yosemite League. St. Joseph won the Mountain League championship for the second straight year.
The Rangers have scored nearly twice as many points as they have given up. Redwood yields an average of 21 points a game. The Rangers have scored at least 30 points eight times.
Teams that like to run the ball particularly like a well-balanced run game in which opposing defenses cannot key on one runner.
Redwood likes to run the ball, and the Rangers have several capable backs.
According to Vongni Yang of the Visalia Times Delta, seven different Redwood players scored last week in the rout of Atascadero. The Rangers rushed for 294 yards on 31 carries in that game, according to Yang.
Diamond Davis (68 yards), Caden Shafer (67) and James Richardson (60) all average at least 60 yards a game rushing.
Richardson has rushed for 10 touchdowns. Davis has nine rushing touchdowns and Shafer has six.
Quarterback Ryan Rios has tossed 16 touchdown passes and just five interceptions. Rios went 11-for-16 for 151 yards and two touchdowns last week, according to Yang of the VTD.
He has two particular go-to receivers, San Olson (10 touchdown catches, 54 yards a game in reception yardage) and Brian Brown (five touchdown catches, 39 yards a game in reception yardage.)
Though the Rangers’ defensive stats are not as imposing as their offensive stats are, their defense does have some playmakers.
Redwood sophomore Marcus Garvey Correia, a 6-foot-1, 240-pound defensive end-middle linebacker, has 13 tackles for loss this year. Defensive end Hudson Walker has 10.
Redwood began the year by beating two 2018 Division 2 final four teams. The Rangers edged 2018 semifinalist Dinuba 28-25 then scored a convincing 28-8 win over 2018 Division 2 champ Tulare Union the following week.
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 03.jpg
Jacob Medrano of St Joseph sacks Fresno Sunnyside quarterback Nathan Gonzalez during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game in Santa Maria.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Diego Castillo holds on to a completed pass
Diego Castillo holds on to a completed pass
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 02.jpg
St. Joseph slotback Darien Langley breaks a tackle during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside last week in Santa Maria. The Knights play at Visalia Redwood Friday night in the Central Section quarterfinals.
Peter Klein, Contributor
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 04.jpg
Brett Burress plunges into the end zone for a two-point conversion during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 05.jpg
Tyler Williams recovers a bad snap in the end zone for a touchdown during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 06.jpg
Darien Langley on a running play during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 07.jpg
Tyler Williams breaks up a pass attempt during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 09.jpg
St Joseph head coach Pepe Villasenor discusses a play with quarterback Hunter Barnhart
Peter H Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 10.jpg
Brett Burress finds running room during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 11.jpg
St Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart scrambles during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 12.jpg
St Joseph receiver Diego Castillo runs up the sideline during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 13.jpg
Noe Carlos of St Joseph makes a tackle during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 14.jpg
St Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart gets hit following a pass attempt during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game against Fresno Sunnyside
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 15.jpg
Noe Carlos makes a tackle during a Central Section Division 2 playoff game
Peter Klein
110819 St Joseph v Sunnyside 16.jpg
Darien Langley runs behind the lead block of Diego Hernandez.
Peter H Klein
110119 Righetti SJ football 05.jpg
Righetti's Christian Licerio catches a pass in front of St. Joseph's Patrick Heard.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 01.jpg
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia steps into the end zone to score the Knights' final touchdown ahead of Righetti's Kidasi Nepa, Ryan Boivin and Matt Simms.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 02.jpg
St. Joseph's Ethan Otremba tries to stop Righetti's Kidasi Nepa.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 03.jpg
St. Joseph's Hunter Barnhart passes against Righetti last week. Barnhart has been instrumental in leading the Knights to a five-game win streak.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 04.jpg
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams strips the ball from Righetti's Logan Mortensen, forcing a turnover.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 06.jpg
St. Joseph's \FBSJ Righetti's \FBR
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 07.jpg
Righetti fans celebrate.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 08.jpg
St. Joseph's Daniel Galassi sacks Righetti's Logan Mortensen on third down, forcing a Warrior punt.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 09.jpg
St. Joseph's Hunter Barnhart runs the ball against Righetti.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 10.jpg
St. Joseph's Michael Madrigal tackles Righetti's Kidasi Nepa during last Friday's game, a 22-7 win for the Knights. Madrigal and St. Joseph never questioned the team's process after a three-game losing streak. Now they've won five in a row heading into the playoffs.
Len Wood, Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 11.jpg
Righetti fans have a home that backs up to St. Joseph's field.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 12.jpg
St. Joseph's Vincent Geronimo catches a pass between Righetti's Jordan Fields and Chris Miller (14) during last week's game. St. Joseph is set to host Fresno Sunnyside Friday in the first round of the CIF Central Section playoffs while Righetti will take on Bakersfield Stockdale.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 14.jpg
Fans in end zone.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 15.jpg
St. Joseph's Darien Langley catches a pass against Righetti.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 16.jpg
Righetti coach Tony Payne high fives Joseph Cardenas after a turnover on downs.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 17.jpg
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia scores as Righetti's Chris Vargas and Joseph Cardenas try to stop him.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 18.jpg
St. Joseph's Noah Skarda (5) celebrates after scoring on a two-point conversion Friday night in the game against Righetti.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 19.jpg
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa carries the ball against St. Joseph.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 20.jpg
Righetti's Logan Mortensen runs away from St. Joseph's Sebastian Ramirez.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 21.jpg
St. Joseph's Noah Skarda runs the ball against Righetti's Ethan Davenport.
Len Wood Staff
110119 Righetti SJ football 22.jpg
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor and Righetti's coach Tony Payne shake hands after the game.
Len Wood Staff
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 02.jpg
St. Joseph's Diego Castillo (18) celebrates in the end zone with Patrick Heard (10) following a touchdown reception during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande Friday night.
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 01.jpg
St. Joseph receiver Noah Skarda finds running room during Friday's Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande. Skarda helped the Knights beat the Eagles 21-14 for their fourth straight win.
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 03.jpg
St Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart drops back to pass during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande.
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 04.jpg
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart scrambles away from Arroyo Grande's Jacob Lewis for a big gain during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande. Barnhart threw for one touchdown in the Knights' 21-14 win over the Eagles.
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 05.jpg
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 06.jpg
Caleb Tomasin works to gain yards against Noe Carlos of St Joseph
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 07.jpg
Brock Marcois kicks a field goal in the first half of a Mountain League against Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 08.jpg
Patrick Heard leaps to make a catch in front of Sabastian Angulo of Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 09.jpg
Noe Carlos fights off the block of Arroyo Grande lineman Matthew Allen during a Mountain League game
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 10.jpg
Jayce Gamble pulls down Arroyo Grande runner Ethan Royal during a Mountain League game
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 11.jpg
Noe Carlos tackles Caleb Tomasin during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 12.jpg
Darien Langley runs past Sam Calder of Arroyo Grande during a Mountain League game
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 13.jpg
Jayce Gamble forces a fumble during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 14.jpg
Arroyo Grande quarterback Ethan Royal runs during a Mountain League game
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 15.jpg
Tyler Williams tackles Caleb Tomasin during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 16.jpg
Darien Langley returns a kick during a Mountain League game in Arroyo Grande
Peter Klein, Contributor
102519 Arroyo Grande vs St Joseph 17.jpg
Michael Madrigal helps bring down the Arroyo Grande runner during a Mountain League game
Peter Klein, Contributor
