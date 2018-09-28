The Valley Christian Academy Lions’ offense barely touched the ball in Friday night’s 8-man football Coast Valley League opener against the Cuyama Valley Bears in Santa Maria.
The Lions ran a mere 17 plays on offense all night but that didn’t stop them from rolling to a quick 22-0 lead on their way to a convincing 47-20 victory.
“Our kids played hard. We had a short roster (only nine players dressed for the game) and we had only one senior and three freshmen,” said Cuyama Valley head coach Charlie Bosma. “They’re still learning football but these are tough kids. I’m proud of them. They played a good game.”
“Our guys had a really good week of practice and they carried that over to the game,” said VCA head coach Pete Fortier. “They were ready for the game and played really well. Cuyama also played well but the game got a little out of hand.”
Most of the Lions’ offensive drives lasted just one play.
Most of the Lions starters played little more than half of the game.
Their offense gained only 185 total yards but that was because they had short fields all night and scored at will.
Their defense gave up 258 yards, but most of that came with the starters standing on the sidelines.
The special teams were spectacular, scoring two touchdowns – one on a Cuyama Valley onside kick.
Lions quarterback Tyler McCoy threw only three passes but all were good for touchdowns.
Lead running back Adam Aldana had only three carries – two went for touchdowns.
It was that kind of night for VCA (3-2, 1-0 CVL) against an undermanned Cuyama Valley (0-4, 0-1) team.
Cuyama Valley received the opening kickoff and couldn’t get any momentum going.
Three straight plays, each gaining zero yards, forced the Bears to punt.
The punt didn’t go very far, setting the Lions up at Cuyama’s 27 yard line.
Aldana went through the middle of the line for nine yards.
On the Lions’ second play, wide receiver Juan Perez got past the Bears’ defense and McCoy found him with an 18-yard touchdown pass.
McCoy then stumbled after getting the ball on the conversion attempt but recovered and ran through the defense for two more points and an 8-0 lead with 8:56 left to go in the first quarter.
On their next play, McCoy returned a Bears’ punt 32-yards for a touchdown and, with Timmy Trenkle’s kick, a 15-0 lead with 7:08 left in the first.
On their next play, McCoy, after a smooth play-action fake, found his older brother Ethan alone in the end zone and lofted a 33-yard touchdown pass.
The Lions had run just three plays from scrimmage and were ahead 22-0 with 4:47 still left in the first quarter.
The Bears still had a lot of fight and life.
They showed they could also strike quickly.
Running back Jrabiel Manzo blasted through a hole of the right side for 21 yards.
After losing ground on two straight running plays, quarterback Nate Ortiz faked a handoff to Manzo, drawing in the defense while freeing up receiver Jason Novoa. Ortiz found Novoa standing wide open in the end zone and hit him with a 46-yard touchdown pass to get the Bears on the board, at 22-6, with 2:32 left in the quarter.
The Bears tried to get the ball back with an onside kick.
It didn’t work.
Aldana picked the ball up at the VCA 35, ran right into a crowd, broke through, angled to the right sideline and was gone on a 45-yard touchdown run and a 28-6 VCA lead and the game was still in the first quarter, with 2:17 left.
After another short punt, VCA had another short field, at the Bears’ 21 yard line early in the second quarter.
On their first play, a common theme on the night, Aldana broke through the right side and was gone again, this time on a 21-yard touchdown run and a 35-6 lead with 11:43 left until the half.
On their next offensive play, McCoy hit Juan Perez with a 24-yard touchdown pass.
With the score 41-6 and 9:40 left in the half, game officials started a running clock.
Cuyama Valley found the end zone with 47-seconds left in the half on a draw play to Manzo that went for 65-yards.
But VCA scored on an Aldana 20-yard run on the opening drive of the second half, for a 47-12 lead at the 10-minute mark of the third quarter and it was time for Fortier to empty his bench.
Ortiz hit Novoa with a 16-yard pass in the end zone to close the gap to 47-20 but that was a close as they’d get.
“This is a really good group of kids,” said Bosma. “There’s no quit in this group. That’s Bears football – we never quit.”
“Our offensive line did very well. They opened some big holes and gave Tyler lots of time to throw. I’m pleased with the line’s effort. This was a total team effort.
Valley Christian has next week off before the Lions host Maricopa on a combination Senior Night/Homecoming Night on Friday, Oct. 12.
College Soccer
Hancock Men 3, Glendale 1
Juan Chavez had a hand in all three Hancock goal in the Bulldogs’ win at Glendale College.
Chavez scored the first two goals, off assists from Andres Montano and Sal Andrade, and then assisted on Andrade’s insurance goal.
The Bulldogs (5-3-2) play at the College of the Canyons next Tuesday.
Hancock Women 1, Glendale 1
Sienna Ramirez scored the Bulldogs only goal in a tie at Glendale, with the assist going to Chrystal Bryson.
Alejandra Ibarra had four saves in goal including stopping a potential game-winning penalty kick.
The Bulldogs (1-4-2) play at the College of the Canyons next Tuesday.