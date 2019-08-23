Prep Football: Week Zero Scoreboard Joe Bailey jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com Joe Bailey Sports Editor Aug 23, 2019 Updated 6 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Lompoc's Oscar Tenorio gets past a Simi Valley defender at Huyck Stadium on Friday night. Len Wood Staff Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Week Zero ScoreboardSt. Joseph 35; Central Valley Christian 7Righetti 42;Santa Maria 7 Lompoc 24;Simi Valley 7San Luis Obispo 28;Arroyo Grande 21Nipomo 23;Santa Ynez 21 × Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Oxnard 58;Pioneer Valley 7Bakersfield Liberty 24;Paso Robles 0 Fresno Sunnyside 30;Atascadero 7Woodlake 40;Mission Prep 20Rio Hondo Prep 37;Morro Bay 0Templeton 32;Caruthers 6 Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking NewsReceive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Scoreboard Week Simi Valley Lompoc Pioneer Valley San Luis Obispo Oxnard Joe Bailey Sports Editor Alumni Fresno State Follow Joe Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular CHP identifies pedestrian struck, killed in Nipomo car crash Strong revenues but high poverty noted in Santa Maria financial report The 2019 Central Coast Football Preview is here! Three suspects arrested in gang-related killing of Oceano man ATV rider killed, passenger injured in crash near Los Berros Road View All Promotions promotion spotlight What kind of craft beer are you? promotion Santa Maria Community Pride 2019 Print Ads Ad Vault B&S Dir Aug 21, 2019 Fridrich Plumbing 123 W Ocean, Lompoc, CA 93436 805-735-6869 Website Landscape 2019 Football Preview Aug 18, 2019 Living Landscapes 1284 Pino Solo Dr., Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-714-0999 Website Ads Ad Vault Alfano Mercedes SLO Aug 17, 2019 Alfano Motorcars 1423 CALLE JOAQUIN, SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA 93405 805-543-5752 Ad Vault 148322-1.pdf 9 hrs ago Home LIVING LANDSCAPES - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 Living Landscapes 1284 Pino Solo Dr., Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-714-0999 Website Ads Ad Vault 148310-1.pdf 9 hrs ago Ad Vault SY BSD 8-20 8-22 Aug 20, 2019 Cleaning By Isabella 2927 De Lavina Ste #4, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 805-569-1759 Ad Vault SYV News 8-20 8-22 Aug 20, 2019 Christian Science Society Po Box 834, Solvang, CA 93464 805-688-8206 Ad Vault 148178-1.pdf 9 hrs ago Ad Vault Football Preview 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Lompoc Unified School District 1301 NORTH A STREET, Lompoc, CA 93436 805-742-3200