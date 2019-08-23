{{featured_button_text}}
082319 Simi Lompoc football 06.jpg

Lompoc's Oscar Tenorio gets past a Simi Valley defender at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.

 Len Wood Staff

Week Zero Scoreboard

St. Joseph 35; Central Valley Christian 7

Righetti 42;Santa Maria 7

Lompoc 24;Simi Valley 7

San Luis Obispo 28;Arroyo Grande 21

Nipomo 23;Santa Ynez 21

Oxnard 58;Pioneer Valley 7

Bakersfield Liberty 24;Paso Robles 0

Fresno Sunnyside 30;Atascadero 7

Woodlake 40;Mission Prep 20

Rio Hondo Prep 37;Morro Bay 0

Templeton 32;Caruthers 6

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

