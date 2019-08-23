Righetti running back Kidasi Nepa (1) is taken down by Saints defenders Martin Diaz and Tony Nava during Friday night's season opener for both teams. Nepa ran for 164 yards in the Warriors' 42-7 win over the Saints.
Righetti running back Christian Roseborough (30) is brought down by a host of Saint defenders during Friday evening's season opener for both local high schools.
Righetti running back Kidasi Nepa (1) attempts to avoid the tackle of Saints defender Joannes Gonzalez (7) during Friday night's season opener for both teams.
Righetti runningback Joseph Cardenas (31) puts a stop to a tackle attempt by Saints free safety Tony Nava during Friday evening's season opener at Santa Maria High School.
Righetti runningback Christian Roseborough (30) breaks through the grasp of several Saints defenders during Friday evening's season opener for both local high schools.
The "three-headed monster," as Righetti football coach Tony Payne likes to call his team's running attack, is back, with a somewhat different look.
Kidasi Nepa (he returns from last year) ran for 164 yards and two touchdowns, Christian Roseborough ran for 96 yards and a score, and Righetti defeated Santa Maria 42-7 Friday night in front of an overflow crowd at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium in the season opener for both teams.
The fourth quarter was played with a running clock. Joseph Cardenas, Righetti's third back, had a total of 32 yards on just three carries.
"I thought we competed. We have a lot of guys who were playing their very first varsity football game. We're a better football team than we were last year, and hopefully the weeks ahead will bear that out."
Santa Maria went 3-8 last year. As for Righetti, the Warriors went 10-3 in Payne's first season and made it to the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship game.
After the two Mortensen touchdown passes, Roseborough went in from a yard out. Righetti led 21-0 at halftime.
With every play being a run by quarterback Dominick Martinez or Sammy Herrera, the Saints, after amassing 59 yards in the first half, drove 75 after the second half kickoff for a score. Herrera went in from a yard out.
That was as good as it got for the Saints. The Warriors went 82 yards after the ensuing kickoff, with Nepa scoring from two yards out.
Nepa's last carry went 75 yards to the house. The first of two Adrian Ruffino carries resulted in a 55-yard scoring jaunt for the last touchdown.
Adan Solis graduated, but the 5-foot-8, 200-pound Roseborough, a senior, seemed to run pretty similarly as Solid did, with effective results.
"I'd say he's the same type of runner," Righetti two-way lineman Henry Aguilar said of Roseborough.
"He hits the hole hard, he hits the hole quick, he's a hard runner. I love blocking for him."
Steels finished with five catches and 113 yards in receptions, all of those coming in the first half. Chase Reynoso caught six passes for a total of 91 yards. Navarro's only catch was the touchdown reception.
Martinez ran for 108 yards. Herrera, who had a good night on kickoff returns, ran for 61 yards from scrimmage. Martinez threw seven passes, for a total of 13 yards.
Diego Macias made all six of his PAT kicks for Righetti. Sammy Benitez's punting was a bright spot for Santa Maria.
Santa Maria will be at home again next Friday night, at 7 p.m. against San Marcos. As for Righetti, the Warriors will play at Lompoc at the same time in what shapes up as a marquee match-up between two of the area's top teams, who haven't played each other in years.
"All of our focus right now is on Lompoc," said Mortensen.
Cross Country
Hancock women open season
OXNARD - Hancock College's women's cross country team made its season debut Friday at the Oxnard Invitational at Oxnard College.
Michele Marceleno qualified for the Southern Cal meet last year, and she led the Bulldogs Friday. Marceleno finished 27th, with a time of 23 minutes, 18 seconds over the 5K course.
Scoring teammates following were Sierra Skinner (23:41, 31st place), Yasmin Mendez 26:04, 43rd place), Mireya Lopez (26:07, 45th place) and Rachel Malloy (27:44, 50th place).
"I was pleased with our results in our first meet," said Hancock coach Louie Quintana.
