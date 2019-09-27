Lompoc came into the season with the most talented roster on the Central Coast.
At St. Joseph Friday night, all those pieces on that roster contributed to the Braves' 28-14 win over the Knights (2-3).
Leondre Coleman, Ryan Morgan, Christian Duarte-Tenorio and Oscar Tenorio each scored critical touchdowns, sophomore defensive back Deville Dickerson intercepted three Hunter Barnhart passes, linebacker Jed Rantz had two sacks and six tackles, Jacob Nunez, an Arizona State commit, played both offensive and defensive line and the Braves moved to 3-2 on the season with their win over their former Los Padres League rival.
Lompoc coach Andrew Jones' biggest takeaway from the game was penalties. The Braves committed eight penalties in the first half and the game got a bit chippy between both teams in the second half.
"We had three drives where we punted in the first half and on each and every one there was a penalty," Jones said. "You can look at the play card, but I don't know what you can go to when it's first-and-30 or first-and-25.
"But in the second half, I don't think we punted. We got back to the ground game there and I thought Oscar, Leo and Shel(don Canley), ran hard tonight. It's a great team victory."
Tenorio led the Braves with eight carries for 124 yards. Coleman had 10 for 79.
Dickerson picked off two St. Joseph passes in his defensive end zone. The Braves' strategy seemed to center on the secondary's coverage, with minimal extra pressure on the quarterback, with Dickerson expertly baiting passes to receivers in his vicinity.
"As soon as we let (the receiver) go, they think he's open, and I just carry over the top and make my plays," Dickerson said. "It felt like I just helped the team and got my offense into good position. I caught two in the end zone which puts us at the 20 instead of the 1. I came out with two clutch interceptions that helped us seal the victory, seal the deal."
The game was nip-and-tuck until the fourth quarter.
Coleman scored the Braves' first touchdown on Lompoc's opening drive, catching a pass out of the backfield from freshman quarterback Cavin Ross, who threw three touchdown passes in the road win, and walking into the end zone from six yards out.
The Knights, though, answered immediately. Patrick Heard, a senior, caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Barnhart on third-and-14. Dickerson then blocked Brock Marcois' point-after try to keep Lompoc in front at 7-6.
There was no scoring in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, Lompoc went up 14-6 on Duarte-Tenorio's dazzling touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone. It appeared, from the vantage point provided by from St. Joseph's pressbox, that Duarte-Tenorio had little chance of keeping his feet in bounds, but the junior receiver was somehow able to and the officials ruled it a touchdown catch from 13 yards out.
Barnhart then marched the Knights down the field and capped that scoring drive with a six-yard scoring run. Heard then caught the two-point conversion pass to tie the game at 14.
The Braves wasted little time marching down the field, scoring on Tenorio's 20-yard touchdown catch, which came on fourth-and-2. Tenorio leaked out of the backfield and Ross hit him with a short pass in the flat near the St. Joseph sideline. Tenorio then turned up field, walked the sideline, made a defender miss near the 5 and sprinted into the end zone, giving the Braves a 21-14 lead with 10:35 left in the game.
St. Joseph couldn't get any closer, twice, marching deep into Lompoc territory and coming up empty.
Immediately after Rantz sacked Barnhart on fourth down, Morgan, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound receiver committed to Wyoming, took a sweep handoff 71 yards for the game-icing score to seal the win.
"We kept doing the fake sweep because in previous games that's what we've been doing; I've been getting a few sweeps a game," Morgan said. "It was just the perfectly-called play at the right moment. We baited them in and it worked out perfectly."
Unofficially, Barnhart completed 10-of-22 passes for 206 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in his first start of the season. Barnhart, who played at Paso Robles before he transferred to play baseball in the spring at St. Joseph, had sat out the first few games of the season due to CIF Central Section transfer rules. Mark Crisp, a sophomore, started the first three games for the Knights but suffered a broken collarbone against Bakersfield Christian two weeks ago.
Lompoc has two transfers that had to sit out Friday night because the CIF Southern Section transfer rules state their sit-out period begins a week later.
Ross, in one of his more efficient games yet, completed 12-of-20 passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns.
The Knights will try to end their three-game losing streak next Friday night at Pioneer Valley. The Braves kick off Channel League play then at Santa Ynez.
Tyler Williams caught two passes for 76 yards for St. Joseph, but took a big hit on a pass over the middle from Coleman, and was down on the turf for five minutes. He was able to walk off under his own power.
Righetti 35, Dos Pueblos 6
The Warriors moved to 6-0 on the season with a win at Dos Pueblos (0-5).
Righetti hosts Lancaster Paraclete next week on Homecoming.