Prep Football: Check out all the Central Coast action with our Week Six scoreboard Joe Bailey Joe Bailey Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Oct 4, 2019 Updated 12 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Lompoc's Joker Dickerson tries to get past Santa Ynez' Camron Prendergast. Len Wood Staff Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Lancaster Paraclete 42, Righetti 7San Luis Obispo 56, Santa Maria 30Lompoc 45, Santa Ynez 7 Dos Pueblos 40, Cabrillo 13Santa Barbara 38, San Marcos 12 × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. Become a Member Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} St. Joseph 40, Pioneer Valley 0 Templeton 49, Eureka St. Bernard's 21Simi Valley Royal 27, Atascadero 13Menlo-Atherton 46, Arroyo Grande 13Mission Prep 49, Viewpoint 27 Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports NewsletterSent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Joe Bailey Sports Editor Alumni Fresno State Author twitter Author email Follow Joe Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular VOTE - POTW: Dickerson, Roseborough, Cole and Nunez up for Week Five One dead in 3-vehicle collision near Rancho Maria Golf Course; Hwy 1 closed Stories of Honor - David Oliver: Medicine on the battlefield Guadalupe man killed in fatal collision on Hwy 101 near Avila Beach Santa Maria woman leaves $380K to Hancock College for nursing education View All Promotions promotion Real Estate Today promotion Graduation Class of 2018 Print Ads Other WOOF WALK - Ad from 2019-10-03 Oct 3, 2019 Woof Walk 4669 PAINT HORSE TRL, Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-451-1955 Other MILT GUGGIA ENTERPRISES - Ad from 2019-10-02 Oct 2, 2019 Milt Guggia Enterprises P.o. Box 5459, Santa Maria, CA 93456 805-688-0699 Office RIESTER - Ad from 2019-10-03 Oct 3, 2019 RIESTER 3344 E. CAMELBACK RD, PHOENIX, AZ 85018 602-462-2220 Other PLUS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT - Ad from 2019-10-04 Updated 10 hrs ago Plus Property Management Santa Maria 421 E Betteravia Rd Ste 102, Santa Maria, CA 93454 805-928-4320 Website Ads Sale FALCON HEIGHTS ENCORE/WILLIAMS HOMES - Ad from 2019-09-28 Sep 28, 2019 The Gardens by Williams Homes 1850 S. Biscayne Street, Santa Maria, CA 93458 805-631-5876 Website Service KleinDance Arts - Ad from 2019-10-02 Oct 2, 2019 KleinDance Arts 3546 Skyway Drive #A, Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-268-2530 Website Ads Ad Vault Humane Society Spokesdog & Spokescat Oct 1, 2019 Other BETHS CLEANING SERVICE - Ad from 2019-10-03 Oct 3, 2019 Beths Cleaning Service 2260 Easy St, Santa Maria, CA 93458 805-598-0367 Other BOBS TREE SERVICE - Ad from 2019-10-03 Oct 3, 2019 Other HOMETOWN HEARING - Ad from 2019-10-01 Oct 1, 2019 Hometown Hearing 325 E Betteravia Rd Ste B-11, Santa Maria, CA 93454 805-922-2884