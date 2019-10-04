{{featured_button_text}}
100419 Lompoc SY football 02.jpg

Lompoc's Joker Dickerson tries to get past Santa Ynez' Camron Prendergast.

 Len Wood Staff

Lancaster Paraclete 42, Righetti 7

San Luis Obispo 56, Santa Maria 30

Lompoc 45, Santa Ynez 7

Dos Pueblos 40, Cabrillo 13

Santa Barbara 38, San Marcos 12

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

St. Joseph 40, Pioneer Valley 0

Templeton 49, Eureka St. Bernard's 21

Simi Valley Royal 27, Atascadero 13

Menlo-Atherton 46, Arroyo Grande 13

Mission Prep 49, Viewpoint 27

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

0
0
0
0
0