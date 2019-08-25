Bishop Diego had nine series on offense Saturday night. The Cardinals scored all except the last one.
Cabrillo's defenders had problems with their pursuit nearly throughout, and the Cardinals ran away with a 51-6 win at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc in the season opener for both teams. The second half was played with a running clock.
Adrian Soracco ran for 180 yards and three scores. Soracco sprinted for 44 yards and a touchdown the first time he touched the ball, one play after Dustin Garcia forced a Cabrillo fumble that Zac Lopez recovered for the Cardinals.
Soracco also scored from 59 and three yards away. He would have had an even bigger night, but penalties cancelled two of his scores, including a 59-yarder the second time he touched the ball.
Often, the Cardinals ball carriers would get into the secondary then simply out-run the pursuit.
"Bishop Diego is very good on the offensive line," said Cabrillo coach AJ Pateras. "They have some very big young men there.
"They beat us up front, and when you get beat up front you're going to have a hard time winning the football game."
Cabrillo made it competitive briefly. Cade McNamee grabbed a Zack Ramos-Botello pass at the Bishop Diego 5 and bulled into the end zone to make it 13-6 early in the second quarter.
It was all downhill after that for the Conquistadores after that. They couldn't stop the Cardinals' offense and Ramos-Botello had to leave later in the second quarter after throwing the touchdown pass to McNamee.
"He took a shot on the sideline," said Pateras. "We'll evaluate him later.
"When Mykul (Guillory) has to come in at quarterback, that makes it tough for him. He has to focus on something other than what he usually does."
Guillory, who started at running back for the Conqs, took over for Ramos-Botello after Cabrillo's starting quarterback had to leave the game.
The Ramos-Botello to McNamee connection was the bright spot for the Conquistadores. Ramos-Botello connected on his first eight passes before missing on his ninth, and final, throw.
He threw for 101 yards, and McNamee had five catches for a total of 76 yards.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals rolled up 333 yards on the ground. Quarterback Buddy Melgoza racked up a total of 96 yards on just three carries, one of which was a 63-yard touchdown jaunt.
Cabrillo mustered just 39 yards rushing.
Melgoza connected on three of his four passes. Two went for touchdowns, one an 18-yarder to Ben Boedekker, the other a 71-yard catch-and-run with Sam Mikaele on the receiving end.
That one was especially sweet for Mikaele, since moments before he had laid full out for a beautiful catch, only to land out-of-bounds, just beyond the end line in the end zone.
Pateras said the Conquistadores, who suited up 25 players, were simply beaten by a seasoned team. In 2017, senior running back John Harris, who eventually signed with Columbia, led the Cardinals to a state championship.
Cabrillo will play Nipomo at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night. Because of ongoing construction on the Nipomo field, the game will be played at San Luis Obispo High School.
Bishop Diego 51, Cabrillo 6
Bishop Diego;13;28;7;3;-;51
Cabrillo;0;6;0;0;-;6
SCORING
First Quarter
BD - Adrian Soracco 44 run (kick failed).
BD - Ben Boeddeker 18 pass from Buddy Melgoza (Adam Luckhurst kick).
Second Quarter
C - Cade McNamee 18 pass from Zack Ramos-Botello (kick failed).
BD - Anthony Villa 27 run (Luckhurst kick).
BD - Sam Mikaele 71 pass from Melgoza (Luckhurst kick),
BD - Soracco 3 run (Luckhurst kick).
BD - Soracco 59 run (Luckhurst kick).
Third Quarter
BD - Melgoza 63 run (Luckhurst kick).
Fourth Quarter
BD - FG Luckhurst 42.
RUSHING
Bishop Diego - Soracco 10-180, Melgoza 3-96, Villa 2-31, Marcus Chan 1-23, Sam Kitt 3-15, Harrison Crowley 2-11, Mikaele 1-5. Cabrillo - Trey Robison 13-19, Ramos-Botello 5-15, Patrick Durham 3-10, JJ Lombrana 3-4.
PASSING
Bishop Diego - Melgoza 3-4-0, 95. Cabrillo - Ramos-Botello 8-9-0, 101, Guillory 0-2-1, 0.
RECEIVING
Bishop Diego - Luke Knightley 2-6, Mikaele 1-71, Boeddeker 1-18. Cabrillo - McNamee 5-76, Tony Boneck 1-14, Lombrana 1-11.