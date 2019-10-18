Arroyo Grande and Righetti played a close game all night. Tied up at the end of the third quarter, big plays from the Eagles and costly mista…
The loss is Righetti's second in a row after a 6-0 start and it puts a big dent in their Mountain League title hopes. Now the best Righetti can hope for is for St. Joseph to beat Arroyo Grande next week while the Warriors win out in their games against Paso Robles and St. Joseph, both on the road, over the final two weeks of the season. That scenario would result in a three-way tie for first.
Righetti held leads of 6-0 and 13-6 before Arroyo Grande jumped ahead 20-13.
Then, with 7:05 left in the game and the Eagles punting, linebacker Joe Cardenas broke through, for the third time in Friday's game, to block the punt. Cardenas scooped up the ball and scored with 6:55 left to tie the score at 20-20.
The play brought the stadium to life after Arroyo Grande dominated the third quarter.
But Arroyo Grande would seize control of the game later in the fourth.
The Eagles' final drive started in Righetti territory with about a minute left. That's when Ben Salerno made his first impact on the game, catching a 39-yard pass to take the Eagles from the Warriors' 41 to the 2.
A play later, Mason Thompson burst into the end zone for a 27-20 Arroyo Grande lead.
The Warriors got the ball back with 42 seconds left and began to put a drive together after the ensuing kickoff went out of bounds. Chase Renyoso caught a 20-yard pass down to Arroyo Grande's 45. Quarterback Logan Mortensen found Reynoso for 13 more yards a few moments later, put the Warriors at the Eagle 33 with 29 seconds left.
But a false start and a sack put a huge damper on the drive. Mortensen was forced to heave a deep pass down the left sideline with 10 seconds left. The pass was tipped and intercepted by TJ Valenti to end the game.
A sampling of the Righetti miscues: 13 penalties and a fumble inside Arroyo Grande's 20. Righetti holds and four delays of game stifled multiple drives throughout the night.
Arroyo Grande quarterback Ethan Royal was dynamic. He passed for 225 yards, completing 16 of his 29 attempts. He also ran nine times for 51 yards.
The Eagles also saw the return of star running back Caleb Tomasin, who missed the previous four games with a knee injury. Tomasin lacked some of his usual burst but carried the ball 13 times for 30 yards.
Righetti struck first, taking the opening possession 65 yards, capping the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Mortensen to Reynoso. The point-after try was blocked.
Arroyo Grande then answered with a 12-yard touchdown run by Royal. Cardenas then blocked the point-after try to keep the game tied.
Late in the second quarter, Righetti's offense finally regained its rhythm and scored on a 25-yard pass from Mortensen to Diego Macias, who is also Righetti's place-kicker. Macias made the PAT to put Righetti ahead 13-6 at halftime.
Arroyo Grande then dominated the third quarter, marching down the field behind its big offensive line. The Eagles capped a long drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Royal to Mason Garcia, his big tight end.
Arroyo Grande then took its first lead of the night on a 47-yard touchdown strike from Royal to his brother Travis Royal, who was wide open from the slot on the left side. Arroyo Grande led 20-13 with 8:56 left in the game.
A few minutes later, with Righetti sorely needing a shot of momentum, Cardenas broke free on the right side to block the punt. The ball bounced right up to Cardenas at the 35-yard line and he raced into the end zone to tie the game up 6:55 remaining.
After neither team was able to put points on the board, Arroyo Grande finally struck gold with Ethan Royal's pass to Salerno, that set up Thompson's touchdown run.
Righetti travels to Paso Robles Friday night for another Mountain League game. Arroyo Grande hosts St. Joseph.
