Football is finally here. So that means we have our Week Predictions and Power Rankings.
This year, you can also make your own picks right here!
There's a nice slate of games this week and some rivalry showdowns.
So you can check our predictions down below.
We've also compiled our Power Rankings and, no surprise, Lompoc has taken the top spot. Righetti is No. 2. And those two teams meet next week!
St. Joseph takes the third spot.
Check out our picks down below and make your own online all season long.
Joe Bailey
Righetti 44, Santa Maria 17
Veteran coach Tony Dodge has said his 2019 Nipomo team, though it has a lot of familiar faces back, will be doing some new things on both side…
Nipomo 24, Santa Ynez 14
St. Joseph 28, Central Valley Christian 25
Oxnard 33, Pioneer Valley 20
Liberty 45, Paso Robles 20
Arroyo Grande 30, San Luis Obispo 28
Sunnyside 44, Atascadero 20
Lompoc 44, Simi Valley 13
Bishop Diego 44, Cabrillo 12
Woodlake 45, Mission Prep 30
Rio Hondo Prep 35, Morro Bay 12
Caruthers 44, Templeton 14
Santa Barbara 24, Buena 12
San Marcos 35, Santa Paula 20
Rio Mesa 30, Dos Pueblos 20
8-man
Orcutt Academy 30, Fulton 23
Kenny Cress
Righetti 31, Santa Maria 14
Nipomo 17, Santa Ynez 14
St. Joseph 24, Central Valley Christian 18
The 2019 Pioneer Valley football team has a new offense, a new defense, a new coach and is in a new league.
Oxnard 28, Pioneer Valley 21
Liberty 28, Paso Robles 14
Arroyo Grande 28, San Luis Obispo 17
Sunnyside 21, Atascadero 18
Lompoc 35, Simi Valley 18
Bishop Diego 31, Cabrillo 21
Woodlake 35, Mission Prep 21
Rio Hondo Prep 31, Morro Bay 21
Caruthers 32, Templeton 22
Santa Barbara 35, Buena 28
Santa Paula 33, San Marcos 28
Dos Pueblos 41, Rio Mesa 38
8-man
Orcutt Academy 38, Fulton 22
Elliott Stern
Righetti 56, Santa Maria 7
Santa Ynez 17, Nipomo 14
St. Joseph 35, Visalia Central Valley Christian 28
Lompoc 49, Simi Valley 14
Oxnard 35, Pioneer Valley 14
Bishop Diego 28, Cabrillo 7
Arroyo Grande 35, San Luis Obispo 21
Liberty 28, Paso Robles 17
Sunnyside 21, Atascadero 14
Caruthers 28, Templeton 21
Rio Hondo Prep 42, Morro Bay 7
Mission Prep 28, Woodlake 27
8-man
Orcutt Academy 56, Van Nuys Fulton 24