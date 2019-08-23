{{featured_button_text}}

Football is finally here. So that means we have our Week Predictions and Power Rankings.

This year, you can also make your own picks right here!

There's a nice slate of games this week and some rivalry showdowns. 

So you can check our predictions down below.

We've also compiled our Power Rankings and, no surprise, Lompoc has taken the top spot. Righetti is No. 2. And those two teams meet next week!

St. Joseph takes the third spot. 

Check out our picks down below and make your own online all season long.

Joe Bailey

Righetti 44, Santa Maria 17

Nipomo 24, Santa Ynez 14

St. Joseph 28, Central Valley Christian 25

Oxnard 33, Pioneer Valley 20

Liberty 45, Paso Robles 20

Arroyo Grande 30, San Luis Obispo 28

Sunnyside 44, Atascadero 20

Lompoc 44, Simi Valley 13

Bishop Diego 44, Cabrillo 12

Woodlake 45, Mission Prep 30

Rio Hondo Prep 35, Morro Bay 12

Caruthers 44, Templeton 14

Santa Barbara 24, Buena 12

San Marcos 35, Santa Paula 20

Rio Mesa 30, Dos Pueblos 20

8-man

Orcutt Academy 30, Fulton 23

Kenny Cress

Righetti 31, Santa Maria 14

Nipomo 17, Santa Ynez 14

St. Joseph 24, Central Valley Christian 18

Oxnard 28, Pioneer Valley 21

Liberty 28, Paso Robles 14

Arroyo Grande 28, San Luis Obispo 17

Sunnyside 21, Atascadero 18

Lompoc 35, Simi Valley 18

Bishop Diego 31, Cabrillo 21

Woodlake 35, Mission Prep 21

Rio Hondo Prep 31, Morro Bay 21

Caruthers 32, Templeton 22

Santa Barbara 35, Buena 28

Santa Paula 33, San Marcos 28

Dos Pueblos 41, Rio Mesa 38

8-man

Orcutt Academy 38, Fulton 22 

Elliott Stern 

Righetti 56, Santa Maria 7

Santa Ynez 17, Nipomo 14

St. Joseph 35, Visalia Central Valley Christian 28

Lompoc 49, Simi Valley 14

Oxnard 35, Pioneer Valley 14

Bishop Diego 28, Cabrillo 7

Arroyo Grande 35, San Luis Obispo 21

Liberty 28, Paso Robles 17

Sunnyside 21, Atascadero 14

Caruthers 28, Templeton 21

Rio Hondo Prep 42, Morro Bay 7

Mission Prep 28, Woodlake 27

8-man

Orcutt Academy 56, Van Nuys Fulton 24

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

