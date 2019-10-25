1. Arroyo Grande (6-3, 2-0 Mountain)
The Eagles have hit their stride and have some great balance on offense. Ethan Royal showed he can pass the ball when called upon last week against Righetti.
If he keeps that up, Arroyo Grande make a run in the D1 playoffs, assuming the AGHS rushing attack keeps humming.
2. Righetti (6-2, 0-1 Mountain)
The Warriors veered off course with tough back-to-back losses. They have another tough one against Paso Robles on the road.
Two losses to Paraclete and AG are understandable, but a third straight loss to Paso would be disastrous.
3. Santa Barbara (6-2, 3-0 Channel)
The Dons have done it. They've knocked the Lompoc Braves off the Channel League mantle.
Don't expect Santa Barbara to sputter in the final two weeks with games against Cabrillo and Dos Pueblos to close out the season.
Now the big question: Can they make a run in the D8 playoffs?
4. Lompoc (5-3, 2-1 Channel)
The Braves have had some injuries, but they still haven't quite lived up to expectations.
They simply have too much talent.
Will they ever hit their true stride this year? We'll see, but time is running out.
5. Templeton (7-1, 2-0 Ocean)
The Eagles are the best surprise of the 2019 season. They would be higher, but they do play in the lowest league in the area and their best win came against San Luis Obispo, a game in which they had to fight back.
Don't worry. Templeton will show us what they're made of in the Division 4 playoffs, where they can surely make a big run.
6. San Luis Obispo (7-1, 2-0 PAC 4 League)
The Tigers are rolling and they're in town to play spoiler to Pioneer Valley's Homecoming festivities.
There aren't too many seasons where SLO County has a clear edge over Santa Barbara County, but I'm thinking 2019 is one of those years.
The Tigers are one of the best teams in the area and would be much higher on this list if it wasn't for that tough loss to Templeton.
7. St. Joseph (5-3, 1-0 Mountain)
The Knights are seventh, but they could jump up, possibly, to the top spot with a win tonight.
St. Joseph plays at Arroyo Grande in a highly-anticipated Mountain League slugfest.
I'm not sure the Knights have the size and depth to beat Arroyo Grande this season, but they likely have an edge in athleticism.
I'll be on hand to check that one out and I'm pumped.
8. Paso Robles (2-6, 0-2 Mountain)
These poor, poor Bearcats. Back-to-back losses. Back-to-back one-point losses that is. By the same exact score! In that same exact situation. In league!
The Bearcats lost to AG and St. Joe by 21-20 scores by going for two in late-game situations. They could be in first place and going for a league title tonight if it weren't for those two failures.
Oh well. They've still got a lot to play for by taking on Righetti tonight and trying to hand them their third straight loss.
9. Atascadero (3-5, 1-0 PAC 4)
The Greyhounds are a lot better this year after going winless in 2018.
I think they'll beat Nipomo and should be competitive against Paso in the rivalry game finale.
10. Mission Prep (4-4, 2-0 Ocean)
The Royals have turned it on late, beating Santa Maria 29-27 in a nailbiter last week.
Brian Kowall has really found his groove running the ball the last four games and he can turn Mission Prep into a title contender.
If the Royals can keep the explosive Templeton offense off the field tonight with their rushing attack, don't be shocked if Mission Prep pulls off the big upset.