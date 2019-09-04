Here are the Times' rankings heading into Week Two of the high school football season. The teams eligible to be ranked are in the Channel, Ocean, Mountain and PAC 4 leagues.
No. 1 Righetti (2-0, at Pioneer Valley, Sept. 6)
The Warriors ended all doubt about where they stand among the area's top teams with Friday's incredible, stirring, historic, memorable last-second comeback win over Lompoc. The Warriors erased a 21-0 deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Braves 28-21. Lompoc had held the top spot here the first two weeks of the season.
Coming into the season, the big question about Righetti was if its passing attack could at least provide some balance to its run-first offense. That question has been answered. Righetti's passing attack has been just as good, if not better, than its rushing attack in two games this year.
Tony Payne called Jake Steels the best player in the area on Twitter the other day and I'm not gonna argue with him.
Steels’ TD catch. #RHSatLHS pic.twitter.com/SaqiiyTumJ— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) August 31, 2019
No. 2 Lompoc (1-1, vs. Bishop Diego, Sept. 6)
Let's not overreact to Friday's loss, but there is some cause for concern at the corner of College and H Street in Lompoc.
The Braves' rushing attack has yet to really hit its stride in two games this year. They're averaging 145 yards on the ground and 4.4 yards a carry. Not bad, but not quite Lompoc numbers. The Braves are averaging 267.5 yards per game.
The offensive line is young and the coaching staff is experienced and has always developed the players in the trenches. I think that's gonna determine the Lompoc season, how that offensive line improves as the season moves along, especially with a freshman at QB.
Lompoc Valley football: Can Braves get back on track against Bishop Diego? Will Cabrillo win at Rio Mesa?
A bad quarter of football Friday night cost Lompoc the game and a 2-0 start to the 2019 season.
Ryan Morgan's play will also continue to be pivotal, as the primary target and safety valve for Cavin Ross, the Braves' young signal-caller.
Leondre Coleman has been real solid in two games, but if he really turns his game up to another level, Lompoc will be just fine.
Tony Payne finally figured it out.
That schedule remains tough, though, with Bishop Diego, A.G. and St. Joseph still on the non-league schedule.
No. 3 St. Joseph (2-0, BYE; vs. Bakersfield Christian Sept. 13)
The Knights are 2-0, but their early-season schedule hasn't exactly been challenging. Their two opponents, CVC and Garces, are a combined 0-4.
I do like how the Knights' schedule is shaping up. They're off this week and then get to host Bakersfield Christian on Sept. 13 coming off that bye.
Strangely enough, Bakersfield Christian has nearly the same exact schedule. The Eagles beat Garces 22-0 in week zero then beat CVC last week 36-0. St. Joseph beat Garces last week 17-0 and CVC 35-7 in the season opener.
Both teams have byes this week. (Bakersfield Christian is coached by Darren Carr, the older brother of NFL quarterbacks David and Derek). The Eagles are ranked No. 82 in the state via MaxPreps. St. Joseph is 112th.
The Knights will then play at Bakersfield Christian on Sept. 20 before hosting Lompoc on Sept. 27.
No. 4 Nipomo (2-0, at Visalia Golden West, Sept. 6)
The Titans are unbeaten, but things are not alright in Nipomo. Senior quarterback Brayden Groshart, a three-year starter, was injured in the first quarter of the first game and is out for the rest of the year with a torn ACL and MCL.
The Titans used Nate Reese, a sophomore receiver, at QB last week against Cabrillo and Reese got banged up, forcing the Titans to go with sophomore Nick Milton.
If Nipomo had that QB situation sorted out, they'd be feeling fine at 2-0. They have so many pieces in place to contend for a league title and a deep playoff run that if they get that situation figured out they should be right back on track.
No. 5 Santa Barbara (2-0, vs. Channel Islands, Sept. 6)
The Dons are rolling behind the play of junior QB Deacon Hill, a Wisconsin commit.
Santa Barbara faces Channel Islands on Friday and should have no problem against the Raiders.
The Dons climbed to the top of the CIF-SS Division 8 rankings this week.
No. 6 San Luis Obispo (1-0, vs. San Marcos, Sept. 6)
The Tigers had a bye last week after their upset win over Arroyo Grande in Week Zero. It was the Tigers' first win against A.G. since 2008.
They shouldn't have too much trouble against San Marcos Friday night at home, though they'll have to do plenty of scoring to beat the Royals, who have a high-powered offense. (San Marcos lost at Santa Maria 33-29 last week).
Senior QB Emilio Corona threw for 229 yards and two TDs against A.G. The Tigers mustered just 62 rushing yards in that game. Max Soltero is the Tigers' best receiver. He caught six passes for 138 yards against the Eagles. (SLO junior defensive lineman Thomas Cole landed an offer from ASU earlier this week).
No. 7 Arroyo Grande (1-1, at Bakersfield Independence)
The Eagles got back on track with a much-needed win over Bakersfield Centennial.
Caleb Tomasin might have the most impressive stat-line through two games than any player from this area.
Tomasin has carried the ball 59 times for 404 yards and six scores. IN TWO GAMES.
He had 31 for 240 against Centennial last week as the Eagles won 28-14.
Let's see if Tomasin can keep this going and get Arroyo Grande to where it usually is: competing for league titles and making playoff runs.
No. 8 Santa Ynez (1-1, vs. Santa Maria, Sept. 6)
The Pirates have overcome a slow start to gain some momentum two games into the season.
That slow start came in the first half of their first game against Nipomo, where they nearly erased a 20-0 deficit in a 23-21 loss.
Last week, the Pirates demolished Carpinteria in a 42-0 win. They host Santa Maria Friday night and though the Saints are coming off their win over San Marcos, I'm not sure they'll be able to keep up with Santa Ynez.
The Pirate defense is tough and quarterback Ben Redell accounted for five TDs last week.
No. 9 Santa Maria (1-1, at Santa Ynez, Sept. 6)
After falling to Righetti in its opener, Santa Maria's offense found its rhythm against San Marcos last week as the Saints held on for a solid 33-29 win over the Royals.
Sammy Herrera and Dominick Martinez are quite a 1-2 punch for the Saints. Martinez, a tall, athletic QB, has used his legs well to move the Santa Maria offense while Sammy Herrera is one of the best young running backs the school has seen in awhile and could turn into a league MVP sooner than later.
Herrera ran for more than 160 yards and also caught a 63-yard TD pass from Martinez. They'll have their hands full with Santa Ynez Friday, but I'm still thinking these guys can win the Ocean League. Is this also the year they beat PV? We'll have to wait till the end of the year for those answers.
No. 10 Templeton (1-0, vs. Carmel, Sept. 6)
The Eagles are 1-0 and could also compete for an Ocean League title as coach Don Crow has returned.
Templeton beat Caruthers 32-6 to start the season and was off last week.
It looks like Zack Logan is the team's QB and he can play.
Marino D'Alfonso is back at receiver and he may just be the best one in his league.
Templeton may not win many non-league games against area opponents, but again expect them to compete in the Ocean League.