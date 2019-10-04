1. Righetti (6-0, vs. Paraclete 3-3)
The Warriors face their toughest team of the season tonight. The Spirits are 3-3, but they're a private school powerhouse from Lancaster which plays some of the top teams in the Southern Section.
It will certainly be a challenge for our top-ranked team and it's hard to judge how the Warriors will respond to an opponent with as much talent and size as themselves.
On one hand, the Warriors are rested after having dominated their last four opponents. Nearly all their starters have been playing only the first half of their games for the last month or so.
Will it be a bit jarring for Righetti as the Warriors face a fast team like Paraclete? Yes, initially I'm sure it'll take a time for the Warriors to adjust, but adjust I think they will.
A win would be a big boost for their rankings and seedings in the Central Section and prove, once again, the Central Section can hang with Southern Section powers.
I think it's going to be a close one, I'll probably pick Righetti, but who knows how it's going to shake out. Also, Jake Steels got a little banged up against Dos Pueblos last week and I'm not sure what his status is for tonight so that could also play a factor.
2. Arroyo Grande (4-2, at Menlo-Atherton)
I'll be the first to admit that I didn't think the Eagles had much of a chance against Bullard last week, but they jumped out to a big league (21-0) and nearly beat the Knights before falling 28-21 in OT.
That was impressive, especially since the Eagles are without star running back Caleb Tomasin, who suffered a knee injury a couple weeks ago. If they had Tomasin last week, they win that game. Now they play a good Menlo-Atherton team on the road. Let's see if the Eagles can regroup.
3. Lompoc (3-2, at Santa Ynez)
I was impressed with Lompoc's win against St. Joseph last week. It was close late, but the Braves made all the right plays to pull away for a 28-14 win.
Cavin Ross, the freshman QB, has continued to develop right before our eyes and four different players scored touchdowns in the win.
After not having a Player of the Week for six years, SLO High has gone back-to-back. SLO's standout defensive end Thomas Cole has been voted Player of the Week for Week Five.
They have the talent and depth to string some wins together heading into the Division 5 playoffs. They also showed some physicality with Jed Rantz pressuring the QB and making plays all over the field. Leondre Coleman's play has also proven to be valuable. He caught a TD pass and played some great defense. Coleman's stats aren't out of this world, but he's doing what it takes to get his team wins.
4. San Luis Obispo (4-1 at Santa Maria)
The Tigers are on a roll and their lone loss (late defeat to Templeton) doesn't look too bad now that the Eagles are rolling themselves.
I think SLO can be a real player in the Central Section playoffs. They have loads of talent on both sides of the ball and an experienced quarterback in Emilio Corona.
Three area football teams have their yearly Homecoming game Friday night, and one team will open league play with a Homecoming date. That team is Cabrillo. The Conquistadores will host Dos Pueblos at 7 p.m. Friday night at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc in a Channel League opener. Both teams will be looking for their first win of the year in that one.
Expectations were high for the Tigers, and there was the small hiccup against Templeton, but things are really coming together for Pat Johnston's crew.
They're easily my pick to win the PAC 4 League title.
5. St. Joseph (2-3 at Pioneer Valley)
Three straight losses for the Knights is something to get alarmed about, but I'm not too worried.
It didn't quite pan out last week against Lompoc, but the Knights have a big weapon for the second half of their season: Hunter Barnhart.
The electric QB made his season debut last week and though he turned the ball over three times, he impressed me considering he hadn't spent much of the summer or fall working with this team.
If he continues to get better the Knights could really round into shape and win a couple Mountain League games.
6. Templeton (4-1 vs. Eureka St. Bernard's)
The Eagles may be the biggest surprise on the Central Coast. Their lone loss was a head-scratcher to Madera Liberty, but they've strung some impressive wins together (including SLO and Santa Ynez) and are the favorites in the Ocean League, which they start next week against Santa Maria.
7. Santa Barbara (3-2 vs. San Marcos)
The Dons kick off Channel League play tonight against San Marcos and should start league play with a win.
Will they be a big factor in Channel League play this year? I'm not sure, but with Deacon Hill at QB they probably have a shot to beat just about anybody they face in league. I think they're the second-best team in the CL behind Lompoc.
8. Paso Robles (2-4, bye. vs AG on Oct. 11)
The Bearcats have done well to come through their brutal preseason schedule with a 2-4 record. They've played some of the top teams in the CIF Central Section, particularly Central, the No. 1 team in the section, and Bakersfield Liberty and Sanger.
Now, I don't think you can sleep on Paso once Mountain League play starts. They'll be underdogs against Arroyo Grande and Righetti, but you have to always respect a Paso team because they come to play every night. Don't be shocked if they pull off a Mountain League upset this year.
9. Santa Maria (3-2 vs. SLO)
The Saints will be fresh tonight against SLO, but I'm not sure it'll be enough for them to beat the Tigers.
Can they keep it competitive? I think they can. They have to get the ground game going with Sammy Herrera, to open up the zone read for Dominick Martinez. If both runners can be effective against a really good SLO defense the offense can keep the SLO offense off the field.
That'll be huge.
Next week the Saints have a game at Templeton, which again, is the Ocean League favorite in my book. If they can keep pace with SLO tonight that means their game against Templeton might be closer than most people think.
10. Atascadero (2-3 vs. Simi Valley Royal)
After going winless in 2018, the Greyhounds have already secured two wins so far in 2019.
They could climb to .500 with a win over Royal and give them a lot of momentum heading into PAC 4 League play.
In league, the 'Hounds do fit in with the other three teams, Nipomo, PV and SLO. I don't see them winning league, but I would expect them to finish second there as Nipomo is struggling with injuries and the Panthers haven't quite hit their stride yet.