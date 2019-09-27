1. Righetti (5-0, at Dos Pueblos tonight)
The Warriors remain in the top spot. They haven't been challenged since the second week of the season at Lompoc.
Righetti has outscored its opposition 220-40 on the season and is Dos Pueblos tonight. Expect that point different to go up a lot more after the Warriors take on the Chargers (0-4).
Next week, though, on Homecoming, the Warriors face a big test against Lancaster Paraclete, a CIF-SS private school powerhouse.
2. Arroyo Grande (4-1 vs. Bullard tonight)
After suffering that defeat to SLO to start the season, the Eagles have been on a roll.
I do think the Caleb Tomasin injury is HUGE for them and they did struggle a little offensively against Nipomo last week.
AGHS coach Mike Hartman said Tomasin may be back at some point, but I'm not so sure that's likely.
The Eagles face one of the better teams in the Central Section tonight by hosting Bullard. I think that would qualify as a stunning upset if AGHS pulls it off.
3. Lompoc (2-2, at St. Joseph tonight)
The Braves had a much-needed bye last week.
Lompoc has alternated wins and losses all season and head to St. Joseph after suffering a defeat in their most recent game (a loss to AG).
I think they'll bounce back against the Knights, then they start Channel League play against Santa Ynez next week.
4. St. Joseph (2-2, vs. Lompoc tonight)
The Knights are in a bit of a rut. Their defense looked porous against Bakersfield Christian a couple weeks ago and the offense spun its tires last week at Bakersfield Centennial.
There are a lot better ways to get out of that rut than to host perennial power Lompoc, even though the Braves are struggling a bit themselves.
I'm not sure the Knights will this game tonight, but if they can compete and make some improvements after last week's 10-8 loss they'll carry some momentum into next week's game at PVHS.
5. San Luis Obispo (3-1, vs. Hanford West)
The Tigers cruised past Santa Ynez last week 36-13 and get to host the Hanford West Huskies, a team they should handle pretty easily.
It's looking like the Tigers are the class of the PAC 4 League.
6. Santa Barbara (3-2, bye tonight, vs San Marcos next week)
The Dons have hit the skids with back-to-back lopsided losses, one to St. Bonnie and another to Oxnard Pacifica.
Can they bounce back? Yeah, they will next week against San Marcos. After that they get Santa Ynez and Lompoc in league games.
7. Templeton (3-1, vs. Santa Ynez)
The Eagles were rolling before last week's stunning loss to Madera Liberty.
Now they'll host Santa Ynez in an interesting matchup between former Los Padres League teams.
The Eagles are the favorites, but don't be shocked if Santa Ynez puts something together. Josh McClurg always has his guys ready to play.
8. Paso Robles (2-3 at Sanger tonight)
The Bearcats have played a whole bunch of Valley heayweights and that continues tonight with a game at Sanger. Paso has also played Bakersfield Liberty and Fresno Central, the No. 1 team in the section.
They struggled last week against Pioneer Valley before pulling out a 35-21 win. Don't expect Paso to hang with Sanger tonight and don't bet on them winning the Mountain League, but they will definitely compete.
9. Santa Ynez (2-2, at Templeton tonight)
The Pirates suffered a rough loss at SLO last week against a good Tiger team. They have another SLO County challenge tonight up in Templeton.
Again, I think the Eagles are the favorites but Santa Ynez has some size and athleticism. I think it'll be a close one, even thought Templeton beat SLO, the team that beat Santa Ynez handily. Matchups aren't always equal and Santa Ynez can win this thing if turns into a defensive battle.
10. Santa Maria (3-2, bye tonight vs. SLO next week)
The Saints get to their bye week over .500, which is always a good thing.
And they get to rest up for Homecoming, where they'll host that solid SLO team.
I don't think the Saints will be SLO, but again, don't sleep on them when Ocean League play starts. I know Templeton is looking like the favorite, but Santa Maria has improved throughout the season and could shock some people.