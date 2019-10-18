1, Righetti (6-1, 0-0 Mountain League, vs. Arroyo Grande 10/18)
The Warriors finally slipped up against Paraclete two weeks ago, but they still hold the top spot in our power rankings.
We'll see if that changes next week as the Warriors host Arroyo Grande tonight in a gigantic Mountain League game.
A loss would send the Warriors out of the top spot for the first time in about two months.
I think the game will be close and the Warriors better come out with more energy than they did against Paraclete. I don't think that'll be a problem as this is a pretty big rivalry game.
Big up front. Those three words seem to always apply to Arroyo Grande High's football team. Righetti, though, has a pretty good offensive line itself.
The Warriors will continue to be without Jake Steels, who was hurt against DP and hopes to return in two weeks against St. Joe.
2. Arroyo Grande (5-3, 1-0 Mountain, at Righetti)
These Eagles have weathered the storm pretty well. They've dealt with no home stadium and no home games, injuries and a brutal schedule against top Central Section competition.
They've come through all that with a 5-3 record heading into tonight's game. They've been competitive in just about every game they've played this year.
Righetti will have its hands full, but they should be the favorites in this one.
3. Lompoc (5-2, 2-0 Channel, vs. Santa Barbara 10/18)
The Braves played their most complete game last week, utterly dominating Dos Pueblos in a 56-0 blowout.
Still, they've got to keep that momentum going into tonight's game against Santa Barbara, which is also 5-2 on the year and features standout QB Deacon Hill.
The Braves should be the favorites in this one, and should beat the Dons, but it's definitely not a gimme.
4. St. Joseph (4-3, 0-0 Mountain, vs. Paso Robles 10/18)
The Knights are another team that's gotten into a groove with back-to-back wins with at least 35 points scored.
They host Paso Robles tonight on Homecoming and they just cannot trip up against the Bearcats.
Darien Langley has made waves in the last week.
Hunter Barnhart seems to have brought some explosiveness to that offense and they're clicking.
A convincing win tonight and their final two games (against A.G. and Righetti) become even more intriguing.
5. Templeton (6-1, 1-0 Ocean League, at Morro Bay 10/18)
There's no question the Eagles are the top team in the Ocean League. They dominated Santa Maria last week in a game that I thought could actually be close.
I don't see them being challenged the rest of the regular season.
6. San Luis Obispo (6-1, 1-0 PAC 4 League, vs. Nipomo 10/18)
The Tigers got past Atascadero last week in what may be their biggest remaining regular season hurdle.
Nipomo, perhaps, could give them a game if they play out of their minds, but I wouldn't count on it.
SLO is closing in on a PAC 4 League title.
7. Santa Barbara (5-2, 2-0 Channel, at Lompoc)
The Dons started out hot, hit a bad stretch, but have turned things around in the middle part of the season. Can they beat Lompoc tonight? Sure. Will they? Not so sure.
But, again, anything can happen when you have a gamechanger like Deacon Hill at QB.
Handing Lompoc its first league loss in years would be stunning, but if anyone is going to do it in 2019 it'll be the Dons.
8. Paso Robles (2-5, 0-1 Mountain, at St. Joseph)
The Bearcats were competitive last week against A.G., falling 21-20, and they've played probably the toughest schedule of any Central Coast team in the Central Section.
With that being said, I'd be surprised (not shocked) if they top St. Joseph tonight. The Knights have won two straight road games and rocked previously unbeaten St. Margaret's last week.
Expect a battle tonight at St. Joe's, but don't expect a Paso win.
9. Nipomo (3-4, 1-0 PAC 4, at SLO 10/18)
The Titans finally got back on track with a nice little win over Pioneer Valley, by a score of 17-3, on Homecoming night.
I don't expect them to beat SLO tonight, although at the start of the season I thought that was going to the be marquee PAC 4 League game. But SLO has just ran away with that competition.
And it's a tough stretch to finish out the regular season for Tony Dodge's guys as they face SLO, Atascadero and Templeton to close things out.
10. Atascadero (2-5, 0-1, vs. Pioneer Valley)
The 'Hounds kept the score respectable against SLO last week and may prove to be the second-best team in the PAC 4 League.
They should be able to beat Pioneer Valley tonight and Nipomo next week, though I'm not sure they'll hang with Paso Robles in the regular-season finale.
