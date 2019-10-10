Chase Reynoso can enjoy his bye Friday night knowing that he's been voted Player of the Week.
Righetti's star receiver, who caught three passes for 128 yards last week against a tough Paraclete team, was voted the POTW for Week Six, winning by a pretty wide margin.
Reynoso, a senior, was on the receiving end of 583 votes when the polls closed at 5 p.m. Thursday. SLO QB Emilio Corona tallied 317 total votes as of Thursday night to finish second.
The victory for Reynoso ends a two-week streak for the SLO Tigers, who had Landon Nelson and Thomas Cole win in back-to-back weeks.
Reynoso was the brightest performance in Righetti's loss to Paraclete last week, the Warriors' lone defeat of the season. Righetti, now 6-1 on the year, is off Friday night before it kicks off Mountain League play against Arroyo Grande on Oct. 18 at home.
Reynoso is one of the top receivers on the Central Coast. He's caught 42 passes for 703 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.
Reynoso was able to beat the Paraclete defense even though he was the primary focus of the Spirits' coverage as Warrior senior Jake Steels missed the game with an injured ankle.
Corona, who has put together a dynamic season, has yet to win the award despite powering the Tigers to a 5-1 record on the year.
Last week, in a 56-30 win at Santa Maria, Corona accounted for six of his team's seven touchdowns (10 for 17 for 160 yards, 4 TDs passing; 9 carries, 115 yards, 2 TD rushing). On the season, Corona has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,177 yards, 20 touchdowns and one interception. He's also the Tigers' leading rusher at 423 yards on 40 carries with six touchdowns.
Santa Maria's Samuel Herrera finished third in voting with 127 total votes. Herrera had nine carries for 67 yards and a touchdown while also scoring on a 99-yard kick return. He has 85 carries for 654 yards and eight TDs on the season.
This is the third win for Righetti this year after Steels won the award for Week One and Diego Macias took the honor for Week Three.