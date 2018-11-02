The Orcutt Academy Spartans are heading to the semifinals.
The Spartans (8-3) defeated the Trona Tornadoes (6-5) 53-16 in a CIF Central Section 8-man football quarterfinal game Friday night at Santa Maria High’s Ralph Baldiviez Stadium.
“Our guys really practiced hard for this one,” said Orcutt Academy head coach Ben Alberry. “They prepared for this Trona team as though they were the top seed. You have to give Trina a lot of credit — they battled all night, didn’t quit.”
“I’m proud of how our kids played,” said Trona head coach Richard Ancira. “Everybody kept their heads up no matter what the score — they kept trying. We only have two seniors so almost everybody is back next year. This was a great experience for them. We’ll be back.”
A re-match against Central Sierra League foe Fresno Christian (9-1,) who rolled to a 57-0 victory over the Desert Scorpions (4-6) Friday night, is on tap next week for the Spartans.
Statistically, the game was almost even but statistics don’t begin to tell the story.
The Spartans had 276 yards of total offense; 182 rushing and 94 passing on just 27 offensive plays.
The Tornadoes offense accounted for 275 total yards; 216 on the ground and 59 more through the air on 52 offensive plays.
Orcutt Academy got a touchdown on a 53-yard Alex Sutton run, another on a 24-yard Casey Daniels run and a third on a Max Daniels 40-yard run.
Max Daniels also hit Sutton with a 3-yard touchdown pass and David Conable with a 69-yard TD pass.
If that wasn’t enough, Max Daniels intercepted Trona quarterback Jace McCullar’s first two passes, returning both for touchdowns.
The Spartans Oscar Corral got the ball rolling, returning the game-opening kickoff 27 yards.
Max Daniels ran for a quick 8 yards.
In the middle of the drive, Bryce Cofield popped off back-to-back-runs of 9 and 10 yards.
An 11-yard pass from Max Daniels to Dylan McIntire got the ball down to the Trona 12.
Cofield’s 9-yard gain put the ball at the 3.
Daniels then found Sutton in the end zone, capping an 8 play, 53 yard scoring drive. Although the point after kicked failed, the Spartans led 6-0 with 8:42 left in the first quarter.
Facing a third-and-10 on their opening drive, McCullar went for the home run ball.
But Max Daniels was waiting. He intercepted the pass at the Orcutt Academy 30 and then blew down the right sideline for a 50-yard touchdown.
Since the Spartans’ regular kicker Josiah DeBruno was given the night off to recover from a minor injury, the Spartans went for the two-point conversion. Daniels passed to McIntire to put Orcutt Academy up 14-0 with 6:51 left in the first.
Two plays later, Daniels did it again, returning his second interception 45-yards for the score. Cofield ran in the conversion for a 22-0 lead at the 5:44 mark of the first quarter.
“I told Max I was putting him out on defense for a reason — to make a play — that’s the only reason to put your starting quarterback out there on defense,” said Alberry. “He sure is fun to watch.”
After the Tornadoes failed on a fourth down try, the Spartans were in business at the Trona 25.
Then Orcutt Academy made its only mistake of the might; the Tornadoes’ Abraham Horta intercepted Daniels’ pass to end the next Spartans threat.
However, things didn’t end well after the turnover.
In a drive that began at the end of the first quarter, the Tornadoes were forced to punt early in the second.
Sutton broke through the line and blocked the punt. Sutton almost landed on the ball in the end zone but when it squirted out of his hands and out of the back of the end zone, the Spartans had a safety, two more points and a 24-0 lead with 11:07 left in the half.
The safety also gave the ball back to the Spartans.
On their fourth play, Daniels rolled to his right and kept on rolling until he hit the sideline and then raced past the defense for a 40-yard touchdown.
The point after pass to McIntire increased the Spartans lead to 32-0 with 9:26 left in the half.
They made it 40-0 on their next possession on a one-play drive.
Conable got open behind the defense at midfield (the 40 yard line in 8-man). Daniels fired a strike and Conable was gone with a 69-yard catch-and-run.
Donavan Miller picked up a bobbled snap and ran in the two point conversion for a 40-0 lead with 3:56 left in the half.
At that point, the referee signaled for a running clock for the remainder of the game.
The Tornadoes were forced to punt and Orcutt Academy took over at their 37 yard line with 36 seconds left in the half.
They tried to run out the clock, handing the ball to Sutton who ran straight ahead. But no one tackled him and he was off to the races on a 43-yard touchdown run.
Max Daniels was brought in to try to kick the point after. It was good and Orcutt Academy headed into halftime with a 47-0 lead.
Alberry brought in his second team for the second half with Casey Daniels, Max’s younger brother, taking over at quarterback.
But the backups want to show their stuff and they promptly scored.
Casey Daniels capped a four-play, 48-yard drive with a 24-yard touchdown run that upped the lead to 53-0.
“I told Casey to just hand it off,” said Alberry. “Then I told him to keep it and run himself. His face lit up. I told him to ‘do your thing’ and he did.”
Trona got on the scoreboard when McCullar scored on a 2-yard run. Jaylen Franklin ran in the conversion to make the score 53-8 midway through the fourth quarter.
Taylor Lowe ran one in from the 3-yard line with 29 seconds left in the game to close out the scoring.
“I couldn’t ask for a better start to the playoffs,” said Alberry. “Max was everywhere tonight — he ran for a touchdown, passed for two more, he had those two pick sixes and even kicked a point after.
“Now we get to face Fresno Christian. The last time we played them, we were missing half our team. Today was a good team win but we’ve got to step it up even more the next game. I think we’re ready.”