Player of the Decade: Nipomo's Matt Albright topped 60 TD passes in two seasons

But it was in Albright's sophomore season, when he was on JV, that Edwards first saw Albright's massive potential.

"Our varsity staff was also helping coach the JV team and I was up in the press box helping call the offensive plays," Edwards said. "Matt threw a ball to what I thought was the wrong guy to throw to. When he came to the sideline after that series I got him on the headset to coach him up. I asked him why he chose to make the throw he just did, thinking I was going to get an 'I don’t know' type of response."

Instead, Edwards says, Albright stunned Edwards with his answer. Albright had in fact made the correct read, an adjustment the coach made at practice during the week.

"He quoted the exact read for the exact coverage that we had just seen," Edwards said. "He did that as an early-season sophomore playing JV football. I knew right there that he was going to be a special quarterback for us.

"And, I very rarely ever questioned his decision making again."