Player of the Decade: Bailey Gaither's career puts him among Central Coats's greatest receivers

After a redshirt freshman season and a 2018 season cut short due to injury, it wasn't clear if Gaither would have another season in San Jose.

Gaither has been granted a sixth year of eligibility.

For his career with the Spartans, Gaither has 94 career catches for 1,502 yards (16 yards a catch) and 14 touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound wideout has worked to put up respectable numbers while at San Jose State, but the statistics he accumulated at Paso Robles put him among the area's greatest receivers of all-time and certainly the top pass-catcher over the last decade.

Gaither is the 14th finalist for the Times' Player of the Decade award. He caught 167 passes for 3,277 yards in 36 varsity games with the Bearcats. He hauled in 41 touchdowns. The Bearcats won a CIF title in his senior season in 2014.

In that campaign, Gaither averaged over 20 yards a catch, with 73 receptions for 1,480 yards and 20 touchdowns. As a junior, Gaither recorded 57 catches for 1,017 yards and 13 touchdowns. As a sophomore playing on varsity, Gaither had 37 grabs for 780 yards and eight scores. He averaged 91 yards in receptions per game for his high school career.