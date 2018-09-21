Downtown Solvang withstood the invasion of a huge band of Pirates on Friday afternoon.
But it was a joyous occasion, as Santa Ynez Valley Union High School kicked off its homecoming weekend with their annual parade down Copenhagen Drive.
The street came alive as family, friends, fans and tourists came out to support Santa Ynez Valley's regional high school just ahead of Friday night’s game against the Templeton Eagles.
Santa Ynez high’s student-athletes displayed what it means when they say "Pirate Pride."
The football teams, varsity first followed by the JV, rode out at the head of the parade on two flatbed trailers.
The cheerleading squad followed with the marching band right behind, providing the school spirit and music that set the tone for the parade.
The first of the king and queen candidates were right behind with Juan Sanchez, Ivan Virgen and Marlies Cortez proudly riding in retired county firefighter Richard Anderson’s 1947 Ford convertible.
“I come here every year and I’ll be at the stadium to do it again tonight,” Anderson said. “It’s great to be a part of this.”
“I’m really excited about the parade. I’ve never seen something like this,” said senior volleyball player and queen candidate Cortez. “Being a queen candidate is already making this a really exciting senior year. Overall, it’s a fun experience and I get to enjoy it with two of my teammates.”
Those would be fellow volleyball seniors Brynn Rotbart and Lauren Fieldhouse, who were also nominated to the queen’s election slate.
Anna Foley, Grace Callahan, Isabell Hartley, Jenna Mueller and Vibianna Sevilla rounded out the queen nominees.
There were also seven young men put up for the king’s competition: Sanchez, Virgen, Cash Transeth, Daniel Romero, Laker Brady, Chris Scanduto and Keller Haws.
While the candidates don't have to be athletes, they do have to be members of the senior class.
The girls tennis team came next, varsity and JV, with some walking and others riding behind on their special float.
Santa Ynez senior tennis player Tristan Bunderson went along for the ride.
“It’s a giant mermaid float that was used before in the Danish parade,” Bunderson said. “They loaned it to us and we made some changes to it.
“We cut out the middle so people can see us better and we kept the mermaid head and tail. We had the varsity on one side and the junior varsity on the other.”
Team members made special banners and lined the float with large tennis balls, each with the name of a different team member.
The tennis coaches weren’t forgotten as the players created a large paper tennis court with the coaches’ names prominently displayed.
“We all have our tennis rackets and we wore our black uniform skirts and our gray championship shirts that we got for winning our (CIF) division,” Bunderson said.
Each player also had a bag of candy that they tossed to people along the route.
“I think it’s really fun. It’s just fun to be there. It just special to see the recognition for all the kids on all the teams,” said Bunderson. “It was great to see all the people who came out — all the local people and all the tourists. It’s just a fun time for everybody.”
The volleyball team rode by next with senior captain Gillian Wilks waving to the crowd from atop the cab of a pickup truck while her teammates celebrated behind.
King and queen candidates Haws and Cortez came next, chauffeured by two of Haws’ varsity water polo teammates; Henry Allen and Clayton Davidson.
The remaining king and queen candidates waved to the crowd from a flatbed-trailer hayride to wrap up the afternoon’s action.
After the parade it was time to head off to the high school for Friday night’s game.
“We find out who won king and queen at halftime,” Bunderson said. “I can’t wait to find out who wins.”
The game isn’t the end of homecoming weekend.
Still to come, the homecoming dance Saturday night at the Marriott Hotel to wrap up the Pirates’ party weekend.