The Pioneer Valley Golf Tournament will take place Sept. 22 at the Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo.
Entry fee is $350 for a team of four players, or $100 per person (entered as an individual). The fee includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, range balls, a hot dog lunch and a Santa Maria Tri-Tip dinner.
Prize money will be award to top teams, whoever hits the longest drive and who gets the closest to the pin on a par three.
There will be raffle prizes, a 50/50 drawing and a silent auction. Proceeds will be designated to help support Pioneer Valley High School clubs and sports.
The cut off date for registration is Sept. 6.
For more information, and to register, contact tournament director Marcus Guzman at mguzman@smjuhsd.org, or by phone at (805) 264-4262. Checks should be made payable to PVHS Boosters.