Orcutt Academy football standout Dylan McIntire is headed to Tacoma, Washington.
McIntire will go there as the first of his kind. He's the first Orcutt Academy football player to sign directly with a four-year college program out of high school.
Orcutt Academy has been playing 8-man football at the varsity level since 2012.
McIntire said he'll play tight end with the Lutes, who play at the NCAA Division III level.
"I never thought this would happen," McIntire said after signing in front of a couple dozen friends and family members. "I thought I'd just go to Hancock and then just transfer to a Cal State. I didn't think I'd be going out-of-state, didn't think I'd be remembered for anything too special. But I think I'll be remembered for this."
McIntire played various positions while with the Spartans. He led the team in sacks last season with seven and was fifth on the team with 53 total tackles, nine of which went for losses.
McIntire acknowledges he'll have to deal with the change of moving from a charter school like Orcutt Academy, with an 8-man football team and an emphasis on academics, to play 11-man football at the DIII level.
"(Orcutt Academy is) an academic-based school and not really athletic-based," McIntire said. "...I feel I'm pretty prepared. I've been going to a couple camps and I've been doing OK. But camps aren't going to prepare me for the actual game-time. The last time I played 11-man was in seventh grade, I think. I've changed a lot and back then I played offensive guard, which is way different from tight end, which is what I plan to play at Pacific Lutheran."
Ben Alberry, who was Orcutt Academy's head coach this past season after serving as an assistant in 2017, spoke during Tuesday's ceremony and commended McIntire for his work in landing at Pacific Lutheran. Alberry said McIntire's willingness to play any position set him apart during the recruiting process.
"I think you have to look at someone's work ethic and how much time they're putting in on the field and in the weight room," Alberry said. "You have to look at if someone is coachable and is willing to do whatever and play any position. Dylan, from the day I started coaching here, said, 'Whatever you need, I'll play. You need a quarterback, I'll go in there and play quarterback. Special teams, I'm out there.'
"I saw early on that he had the drive to play at a four-year level."
Alberry has told McIntire to tackle the challenge of adjusting to 11-man football at DIII level head-on.
"It's going to be a learning curve," Alberry said. "He's going to have work harder than he's ever worked before. I told him to reach out and talk to players and coaches and learn as much as he can. He's going to be able to adapt to whatever happens. He never misses a beat and I know he's ready to put in the work."
McIntire will play in the upcoming FCA All-Star Classic next month, the 11-man All-Star game that pits SLO County players vs. Santa Barbara County players.
Alberry thinks there are a few current OAHS players that will make it to the four-year level in the near future, particularly kicker Josiah DeBruno and Alex Sutton, who plays running back and linebacker.
McIntire played a lot of tight end as a junior, catching 21 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns.
Pacific Lutheran went 4-5 last season and plays California Lutheran on Sept. 14 in Puyallup, Washington, to start the 2019 season.
McIntire plans to study Kinesiology at Pacific Lutheran and eventually work in physical therapy.