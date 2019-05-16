The “Land of Troy” now wants Lompoc’s Jacob Nuñez.
The University of Southern California emerged as the latest university to extend a scholarship offer to the Braves’ offensive lineman – now upping his offer total to eight.
Nuñez, who has manned the left tackle spot on the Braves’ offensive line in three years on varsity and has filled his prep football career with All-League and All-CIF accolades, announced USC’s offer on Thursday night. The incoming senior cites offensive line coach Tim Drevno as the man who awarded the 6-foot-4, 275-pounder with the offer to join the Trojans.
The Trojans now become his second scholarship offer from the Power Five realm – as USC’s Pac-12 rival Utah extended an offer to him back on May 3.
“This offer is definitely one of my bigger offers and it just opens up so many more opportunities for me and my family,” Nuñez told The Times.
Nuñez believes the USC offer doesn’t just represent a major accomplishment for him or his family, but for the Braves football program in general. He cites two past teammates as ones he’s thankful for in terms of bringing major college programs to LHS.
“This offer definitely sets up future talent, just how Shemar Savage and Toa Taua brought schools in for me they’re just going to keep coming,” Nuñez said.
His head coach Andrew Jones is equally ecstatic for Nuñez’s latest free education opportunity.
“I’m really excited for him and his family. I know he’s super thankful to have that opportunity,” Jones said by phone on Thursday. “USC has a rich tradition, recently won a Rose Bowl and are always on the national stage.”
Athletic director Claudia Terrones, who is also Nuñez' aunt, shared similar excitement.
"We are beyond proud of Jacob and all that he has done to get to this point," Terrones said. "He has had great coaches that have motivated him along the way starting in youth all the way to high school. We are excited to see what his future has in store for him."
USC is additionally the second California university to make an attempt to lure Nuñez in through its scholarship offer – as San Jose State of the Mountain West Conference represents the other.
Nuñez concludes that as of now, he doesn’t have any top schools but “USC is definitely a big-time offer.”