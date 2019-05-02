Santa Barbara High’s Deacon Pe'a Hill didn’t wait long to show off his cannon and quarterbacking ability in the Channel League last season – cracking the rotation for the Dons and helping guide a 6-5 mark.
The current sophomore did enough to convince one Big 10 powerhouse to make an early run at him.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Hill announced that Wisconsin became scholarship offer No. 1 on Thursday evening.
Hill found the field after Frank Gamberdella went down with an injury toward the end of the year. Hill managed to help save the Dons’ season and got SBHS into the CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoffs, where the Dons fell to Culver City in the first round.
Hill tells The Times that the Badgers offer was an exhilarating moment for him and for those who work and raise the quarterback.
“How I would illustrate the moment – it is an indescribable feeling,” Hill said. “Having the opportunity to achieve my dream is an amazing feeling and to have my family be a huge part of it is probably one of the best parts.”
Hill, who was once a former water polo player before turning to football, cites Badgers quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr as the man who rewarded Hill with the offer. Budmayr was visiting the Central Coast during the NCAA Spring Evaluation Period, when the coaches visit the schools to check in on the incoming talent returning for the fall.
Hill adds Fresno State had assistant offensive line coach Roman Sapolu visit him on campus. Washington State, Brigham Young, San Diego State and UNLV are also chatting with him, the 2021 prospect says.
Hill currently plays for renowned area quarterback developer and Dons head coach J.T Stone – whose past protégés include Gamberdella (Sacramento State), Brent Peus (Stanford) and Lompoc High quarterback coach/passing game coordinator T.J. Jordan (Whittier College), who he coached at Righetti High.
Jordan himself happens to work with Hill during the off-season period through his venture Jordan QB Development.
“Deacon is a super talented kid,” Jordan said by phone. “He has a high football IQ and can make all the throws. Above all of that, he gets it done in the classroom and is a great human being. I think everyone close to the Santa Barbara program knew this would happen and it was just a matter of time on who would pull the trigger first on him.”
Hill additionally works with Sam Fisher who operates Throw to Win, which holds training sessions as far north as Fresno to as far south as the Los Angeles region. Fisher witnessed Hill put on a show throwing wise on Thursday afternoon before the Wisconsin offer arrived.
“I couldn’t be more happy for Deacon,” Fisher said by phone. “When these things happen, you’re so proud.”
Fisher first met Hill before the Dons quarterback threw his first varsity pass during a camp he was running. He witnessed a rather large kid spinning the football beautifully – and throwing out Fisher’s initial thought that Hill was a lineman.
“When I saw the way he threw the ball, I went up to him and said ‘I want to work with you,’” said Fisher, who likens Hill’s game to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger because of Hill’s similar stature and throwing ability.
The Badgers, who went 8-5 last season, aren’t known for rewarding scholarship offers to very many prospects, especially on the Central Coast or in California in general.
But, as Fisher put it “This is a very big deal. It’ll likely lead to more offers.”