Deacon Pe’a Hill of Santa Barbara High is now a Big 12 prospect.
The Class of 2021 quarterback for the Dons received his latest offer from Kansas State, which Hill announced on Tuesday morning.
Hill first introduced himself and his throwing ability to the Wildcat coaches on June 7 during the Rising Stars camp held at Cal Lutheran University – which brought out college coaches representing the likes of Texas, UCLA, Arizona State, Oregon State, Fresno State, Cal Poly plus KSU at the Thousand Oaks venue. Hill said on June 13 that it was coaches representing the OSU Beavers and KSU who chatted with him the most during and after the camp.
He then took a tour of the Manhattan, Kansas, campus during the week of June 17 on an unofficial visit – which ended with the good news.
But for Hill, it’s a feeling he’s gotten used to.
“Like always, getting an offer is a rush of excitement,” Hill said by phone.
This offer, though, Hill described as an even more exuberant feeling – because one family member was present when the offer was rewarded.
“It was great because my dad was right there with me when it happened,” Hill said.
Hill added he fell in love with the campus, saying “I enjoyed getting to know the coaches a lot better on my trip and walking around the campus was cool to see.”
Hill said Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman formally offered him the scholarship. Klieman, who previously guided North Dakota State, was announced as the program’s newest head coach in December 2018, succeeding longtime head coach Bill Snyder.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Hill now has three scholarship offers in his possession. Wisconsin of the Big 10 emerged as his first offer on May 2, followed by the University of Nevada-Reno of the Mountain West Conference the next day.
According to 247 Sports website GoPowercat.com, Hill is one of three quarterbacks the Wildcats have offered for the 2021 recruiting cycle. Jake Rubley of Highlands Ranch in Littleton, Colorado, and Jacob Rodriguez of Rider High in Wichita Falls, Texas, are the other signal-callers who have received offers from KSU.
Hill, though, is currently the lone Californian prospect on the Wildcats’ 2021 recruiting board.
“It feels good to be their first recruit from California (for 2021). To me, that shows that they want me and went out and immediately offered,” Hill said.
Sam Fisher, who is one of Hill’s quarterback trainers through the venture Throw to Win, likes how Hill has seen an elevation in his recruitment. Yet, Fisher hopes nearby universities take notice of the SBHS Don.
“(Kansas State) is a big time offer from a great program. Hopefully, it sparks some love from the schools in his backyard,” Fisher said by phone.
Lompoc High passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach T.J. Jordan, who additionally works with Hill during the offseason, also shared his excitement for how things have sailed for the rising 2021 prospect Hill.
“Super excited about that offer,” Jordan said by phone. “I’m not surprised at all. He is doing the camp circuit right now and when coaches see him throw in person, he turns heads. Deacon is a humble, but hard-working kid. I’m happy to see all of his hard work paying off as he continues to reel in offers.”
