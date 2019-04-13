Brayden Groshart grew up near Cal Poly. He's also living with a Mustang graduate in his father.
But the Nipomo High quarterback/defensive end didn’t get a chance to taste the Mustang campus life and then watch the Mustang football team practice all in one day until last Saturday arrived.
Groshart was among hundreds of aspiring college football student-athletes who took the drive up Highway 101 for Cal Poly’s Junior Day – where Groshart got a chance to take pictures in the Cal Poly uniform, tour the facilities and watch the Mustangs practice at Doerr Family Field in their first spring day of wearing shoulder pads and helmet.
For Groshart, watching the college football program he grew up with was what he called a dream come true.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve been very interested in Cal Poly because it is my dad’s alma mater and it is so close plus in the most beautiful area in the world,” Groshart said on Monday.
Groshart joined high school football talent representing schools like Lompoc High, Atascadero, Ventura High, St. Bonaventure, Tulare Western, Mission Viejo, Anaheim Servite, Bakersfield High and many others who got a chance to learn about the academic standards of Cal Poly then watch the team practice.
The versatile 6-foot-3, 225-pound Groshart said he liked the energy he saw out of the local university while underneath 70 degree weather on that Saturday afternoon.
“My favorite part of the visit had to be watching practice and meeting all the coaches. It was cool to see all of the interaction between players and coaches and how fast their practices are,” Groshart said, who added he mostly talked to Mustang coaches Josh Letuligasenoa (outside linebackers) and Dano Graves (quarterbacks) following practice, plus chatted with safeties coach Randy Stewart, who serves as the 805 recruiter for Cal Poly.
Groshart was someone who couldn’t get off the football field on Friday nights in the Titans uniform. On offense, Groshart led the Titans with 1,421 total yards and scored a combined 15 touchdowns according to Max Preps.
But defensively, Groshart proved he can rush and tackle – contributing to a defense that surrendered 20 points or less in eight games last season during Nipomo’s 8-3 campaign.
Groshart said Cal Poly doesn’t just interest him in a football sense, but outside of the gridiron.
“Obviously, academics are a priority for me so I am interested in the best academic schools,” Groshart said. “I am most interested in the school’s academic majors and opportunities after graduation because that is much more important to me than football. Football has and always will be a plus for me, but that’s not to say that I don’t want it to last as long as possible.”
Groshart, who holds a 3.6-grade point average and scored a 1300 on his SAT, concludes that he plans to visit the U.S service academies (Air Force, Navy, Army) with his family sometime during the late spring or early summer before his senior football season at NHS.