Ryan Morgan will go from Lompoc to Laramie soon.
The Lompoc High four-sport standout – who has caught passes, dunked the basketball, hit the baseball and put the track and field spikes on his feet ever since his arrival at LHS – verbally committed to the University of Wyoming Tuesday afternoon.
The class of 2020 prospect had been hinting at a future on the gridiron since the spring, citing his current 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame as the chief reason. Now, the Cowboys are giving him that opportunity to zero in on one sport – and become a future go-to target on offense.
Morgan held two scholarship offers; Wyoming and UNLV of the Mountain West Conference. He first got on the Cowboys’ radar by chatting with two Wyoming coaches at the USC Rising Stars camp held in June.
“It was more toward the end of the 7-on-7s. I just ran a route and ended up talking with the head coach (Craig Bohl) and tight ends coach (Shannon Moore). Then I spoke with coach Bohl – and he said they were going to offer me,” Morgan told The Record back on June 17.
I would like to thank my parents and coaches for always believing in me. Thank you all so much for your support and thank you Coach Bohl for the opportunity to play at the division 1 level @Pink12Claudia @CoachCBohl @Coach_SBMoore pic.twitter.com/qdaVDikSxN— Ryan Morgan (@morgan5_r) July 30, 2019
"Honestly, I’ve waited for this moment since youth football,” Morgan said last month after he had landed both his offers in less than 24 hours. “I wasn’t sure (if I would get offers right away) because of my broken collarbone injury. These offers fill me with so much joy.”
Now Morgan has made a decision.
He played in five games last season after suffering a broken collarbone midway through the year, in the game against Arroyo Grande. He caught 13 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns before his season ended on Sept. 7.
In his career, Morgan has caught 18 passes for 361 yards and four scores in 19 games as a Brave. He's also contributed 46 total tackles, an interception, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Morgan isn’t the only Central Coast region prospect to declare his future to Wyoming and he's not the only Lompoc Brave to commit to a major program this year. Lompoc offensive lineman Jacob Nunez verbally committed to Arizona State earlier this summer.
St. Bonaventure quarterback Gavin Beerup announced his decision to verbally commit to the MWC program on Friday. Beerup likes the fact he has a future go-to target in Morgan.
It's the end of July, meaning all 32 NFL teams have opened training camps around the country.
“The fact that he is a four-year varsity player shows the skill and athleticism he holds,” Beerup said on Tuesday afternoon. “He’s definitely a big body that will excel very well at the next level.”
Lompoc kicks off the season on Friday, Aug. 23 at Huyck Stadium with a game against Simi Valley. The Braves went 8-3 last season, winning the Channel League with a 5-0 record. Morgan and the Braves move to the CIF Southern Section's Division 5 after playing in Division 3 the last two seasons.
Morgan caught two passes for 92 yards and a score in last year's season-opener against Simi Valley. He also rushed twice for 52 yards. Simi Valley finished 8-4 in its first season under Jim Benkert.