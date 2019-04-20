The scholarship offers continue to come in for Lompoc High’s Jacob Nuñez, especially during the 2019 NCAA Spring Evaluation Period for football.
This time, the All-Channel League and All-Area left tackle reeled in his latest opportunity from UNLV on Thursday – making it offer No. 4 for the 6-foot-4, 285-pound star lineman.
UNLV is officially the third Mountain West Conference program to make a run at the three-year varsity letterman – as San Jose State was the first to pursue Nuñez. Nevada, the home of 2016 Lee Central Coast Newspapers Most Valuable Player and Lompoc High 2018 grad Toa Taua, was the next MWC University to offer Nuñez – which arrived in March.
Nuñez illustrated through words the moment he was offered by the Rebels.
“I talked to their recruiter a little and it was just a good way to start the day,” said Nuñez, who cites special teams coordinator/running backs coach Travis Burkett as the main man recruiting Nuñez. “The conversation with coach Burkett went really well and we had a great conversation with him.”
Nuñez already loves the fact that Burkett has a history of making a run at 805 region talent, saying “That definitely shows that he has a deep respect for the talent down here in the 805 and it just gives that more welcoming feeling knowing they are familiar with this side of Cali.”
Nuñez’s other free education opportunity is from Dartmouth of the Ivy League, which doesn’t offer athletic scholarships but rewards a financial aid package to potential Ivy League student-athletes.
Nuñez’s UNLV offer also comes following his recent trip to the Rebels’ rival MWC West Division team Fresno State. Nuñez watched the 2018 MWC and Las Vegas Bowl champions inside Bulldog Stadium on April 13 during their annual Spring Showcase – then got a chance to tour the facilities and interact with the Bulldog coaches.
“What I enjoyed the most about Fresno State was the comfortability with coach Brian Clay (director of on-campus recruiting) and I’m also very familiar with the Fresno area. We go camping every year up in the Sierra Nevada Mountains,” Nuñez said.
The Bulldogs are also working with a new offensive line coach in Roman Sapolu, the son of former NFL offensive lineman Jesse Sapolu who is leading the trench unit with recently promoted offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Nuñez scrutinized the offensive line unit closely while watching the Bulldogs’ spring game.
“The offensive line looked really good and they looked really good as a unit,” Nuñez said. “I see a lot of really good coaching by coach Sapolu and I really liked the style of offense they run.”
Nuñez is currently spending his spring throwing the shot put and the discus for the Channel League regular season champion LHS boys track and field team, which will soon pursue the league championship finals on Wednesday down in San Marcos.
Nuñez concludes he plans to make a summer trip to Nevada to check out the Wolf Pack and Rebels while additionally taking part in summer football camps.