Cameron Iribarren was 11 when he witnessed the college football recruiting process firsthand.
It wasn’t his, though. It was his older brother Willie's.
And right then, he saw the long journey his older brother endured following his own Braves career – from starring at Hancock College at linebacker before joining Humboldt State right before the football program announced its cancellation last year.
Cam Iribarren, however, has absorbed a lot of advice from his LHS and AHC graduate older brother.
“My brother Willie told me to excel in school, find every opportunity, seize the moment, believe in yourself and be confident with your decisions,” Iribarren said.
Now, the southpaw quarterback is hoping to be the next from the Iribarren household to find a future college home, plus become the next Braves’ signal-caller to compete collegiately – joining a lineage that includes Xavier Nix, Boo Jackson plus Iribarren’s head coach Andrew Jones.
New league, same result for the Lompoc High School football team.
Iribarren took over the quarterback reins early in the Braves’ 2018 season, their first as a Channel League member. The end result: Iribarren combining for 27 touchdowns – 13 through the air – 1,815 total yards of offense and only enduring two interceptions according to Max Preps during Lompoc’s 5-0 run in the C.L. He also ended the year earning Channel League Offensive Most Valuable Player honors.
He’s part of a deep group of returning 2020 prospects on the Braves’ roster who have landed on some collegiate recruiting boards plus have attended camps with college coaches on hand.
Recently, Iribarren joined fellow Brave teammates Ryan Morgan and Cullin Ranney at the Cal Poly June 23 camp – where Iribarren linked up with Morgan on one long touchdown throw during one-on-one drills. Iribarren shared the field with 2020 Cal Poly commit and Tracy High dual-threat Logan Fife plus Tulare Western 2020 prospect Elijah Burrell; two heralded QB prospects from the Central Valley.
Iribarren came out of the camp learning more about the QB position, especially in trying to emulate the Mustangs’ Triple Option attack.
“I learned that using your legs is one of their key factors in the success for Cal Poly’s offense, similar to what I personally do at Lompoc,” Iribarren said.
Iribarren gave defenses fits with his legs last season. He showed a knack for extending plays outside of the pocket before firing the football down the field, or showing a lack of fear when taking quarterback keeper runs and bursting through a crease in the middle of the defense.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder joined Leondre Coleman as the 900-yard rushers in the Brave running game. The quarterback ended the season as Lompoc’s top rushing touchdown leader with 14 trips to the end zone. He continued to use his legs during the spring by helping spearhead Lompoc's first-ever boys track and field Channel League championship.
His Brave teammates Morgan and Jacob Nunez have been stacking the scholarship offers. While Iribarren is waiting on his own first scholarship offer, he already has an idea of what he’s looking for in a four-year institution. His biggest pet peeve: A family first vibe.
“A couple main things I’m looking for in a college are obviously does it give me the home feel and also how strong my relationships are with the coaches,” Iribarren said.
Iribarren and the Braves kick off the 2019 season by hosting Simi Valley on Aug. 23 at Huyck Stadium.
Five Lompoc High track and field athletes now hold this title: Channel League champions.