Hundreds of aspiring college football players filled up the Doerr Family Field on Saturday and got to roam around the Cal Poly campus for the Mustangs’ annual Junior Day.
Three of those representatives were from Lompoc High School's football team.
Quarterback Cameron Iribarren, linebacker/tight end Cullin Ranney and wide receiver/cornerback Joseph Schumer were among the contingent of prep athletes who got a chance to watch the Mustangs’ full-padded practice on Saturday while also learning about the academic standards of Cal Poly and a chance to visit some of the on-campus facilities.
All three were on the field to watch the Mustangs put on the shoulder pads and helmets for the first time during their 2019 spring practices – all while standing next to fellow prep football players hailing from schools like St. Bonaventure, Lawndale, Grace Brethren, De La Salle, Bakersfield High, Tulare Western and even talent from Texas who all stood on the sidelines to watch the Mustangs go to work.
Ranney, who emerged as a red zone receiving target for the Braves and sure tackler on defense, left the campus with a great feeling about the Mustang coaches.
“Cal Poly was overall a great experience. The coaches were amazing, really friendly and really stressed the importance of academics there,” Ranney said on Sunday. “Some new things I learned about the recruiting process were how important a high SAT score is for Cal Poly. They don’t just hand out scholarships to people who are good at football. They really take the classroom serious.”
The two-way player said Cal Poly’s football schemes are quite similar to what the Braves like to do on Friday nights.
“Their offense and defense seems similar to what we run. Their offense is very fast and teams seem to struggle defending the triple-option and their defense is also really fun to watch,” Ranney said. “Overall I really can see myself fitting in nicely in their program.”
Iribarren said he closely scrutinized the quarterback battle while on Doerr Family Field.
“The offense is pretty special. I honestly feel like I would be able to run that type of playing style that they use,” Iribarren said. “The quarterback gets involved on the ground game a lot.”
As it was, Iribarren gave the Braves an extra set of legs in the running game last season as a dual-threat passer and runner. He adds he spent most of his time getting to know quarterbacks coach Dano Graves and director of football operations Travis Roth.
“Both coaches made me feel like I was at home,” Iribarren said. “The football team is really one big family and it showed at spring practice. I learned that the recruiting process at this school is great they really push you to keep your grades high, which is expected if you want to get into this college.”
Schumer liked what he saw out of the Mustang defense, which he said mirrors what the Braves run.
“For me as a defensive back, they ran a similar defense in the sense that their corners play off at about 7-8 yards,” said Schumer, who added he took an immediate liking to the Mustang coaches, saying “The coaches were very welcoming towards us and gave me, personally, a very family oriented sense of a team.”
All three said that Cal Poly will more than likely visit the LHS campus once the NCAA Spring Evaluation Period (when coaches can visit high schools) starts on April 15.