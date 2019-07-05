“My brother Willie told me to excel in school, find every opportunity, seize the moment, believe in yourself and be confident with your decisions,” Iribarren said. Now, the southpaw quarterback is hoping to be the next from the Iribarren household to find a future college home, plus become the next Braves’ signal-caller to compete collegiately – joining a lineage that includes Xavier Nix, Boo Jackson plus Iribarren’s head coach Andrew Jones.