Deacon Pe’a Hill hasn’t stopped throwing the football after receiving his first two scholarship offers.
The Class of 2021 Santa Barbara High quarterback, who a month ago received his first two scholarships from the University of Wisconsin and Nevada, tells The Times that he continues to spend his weekends showing off his arm strength.
Except this time, he’s tossed the pigskin in front of coaches representing the Pac-12 and Big 12 – at the June 7 Rising Stars camp held at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks. He also threw the ball on the USC campus during the school's Elite Camp held on June 12.
“I spoke mostly with Oregon state and Kansas State at the Cal Lu camp,” Hill said. “The experience was great. The atmosphere is great when there are college coaches watching because the players that will end up getting recruited will be the players that bring their game to another level during these camps.”
Hill has spent his Saturdays working on his craft at different summer seven-on-seven tournaments down in Ventura County and traveling to various camps to showcase his arm strength, pocket awareness, football IQ, etc.
And Hill can be described as a quarterback who doesn’t take much rest periods.
“For the past week and a half I have not had a break,” Hill said. “I’ve been at camps and then when I get back I will head straight into summer training. If I take a break it will just be to rest my body for the day, then get back to the grind.”
Last season, Hill managed to insert himself into the quarterback rotation with Sacramento State 2019 walk-on Frank Gamberdella. Hill managed to help get the Dons to the CIF Southern Section Division 7 postseason before falling to Culver City 55-7 in the first round.
Hill already comes from an athletic family featuring water polo players. Kodi Pe’a Hill recently graduated from UCLA after four years of water polo. Outside of Kodi, his older sister is 2016 U.S Olympic women’s water polo Gold Medalist Sami Hill, who starred as a goalkeeper for the Gold-winning team.
And it’s the medal winner who encourages her brother the most, Hill says.
“She has given me a lot of great advice,” Hill said. “A lot of the times I would either get frustrated or irritated and then tired because of all the training and not seeing any interest from schools. But she would always just tell me to keep my head down and just work hard and it will pay off. Inevitably it did with Wisconsin and Nevada (offering).”
When Hill isn’t throwing the ball in front of college coaches, he’s fine tuning his signal-caller skills with Lompoc High passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach T.J. Jordan plus owner of Throw to Win Sam Fisher – whose past clients include Cal Poly quarterback Jalen Hamler, former Oregon and Eastern Washington quarterback Vernon Adams and 2019 Fresno State walk-on quarterback Blaze McKibbin.
Hill concludes he plans to return to Cal Lutheran on Friday to throw the football in front of coaches representing Oregon, Nevada, Southern Utah, Cal Poly, Hawaii, UNLV and the University of Columbia.