Ask Seth Robasciotti who he’s influenced by when he’s on the football field – and the Atascadero Greyhound immediately cites three names all hailing from his county, two of whom are alums of his school.
“Josh Oliver (Paso Robles), Karson Block (Atascadero) and Elijah Cooks (AHS),” Robasciotti said.
He’s tackling his own recruiting period, in hopes he can land on a future college football roster and emerge as the latest name from San Luis Obispo County to place his name on a college football roster.
The versatile 6-foot-2, 240-pounder – who catches, blocks and rushes the passer for the Greyhounds – has spent the spring and summer showcasing his skills in front of college coaches.
He’s been introduced to Fresno State and UNLV coaches during the NCAA Spring Evaluation Period. He took a visit to UC Davis. He’s roamed the Cal Poly campus for the school’s junior day and plans to return for the Mustangs’ June camp this coming Saturday and Sunday.
And the 6-foot-2, 240-pounder recently put his tight end prowess to the test right in front of the coaches representing the tight end Oliver’s college alma mater during the weekend of June 15. Robasciotti left San Jose State feeling optimistic about how he fared.
“I thought I had one of my best days. It was a high-energy camp,” Robasciotti said. “Everyone was very solid and I just used the skills my coaches at AHS have taught me.”
The end result: Robasciotti hauling down more than six catches during one-on-one drills against a linebacker or defensive back, with zero drops and only one under thrown ball that became a pass break-up, he says.
He additionally loved interacting with two Spartan coaches at the camp, one of them the primary recruiter of the Central Coast.
“Coach Ryan Gunderson (quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, 805 region recruiter) was super laid back. I could tell he has a good balance of being serious and fun,” Robasciotti said.
The other coach was graduate assistant Matt Adkins, who Robasciotti says “he’s got a ton of energy and he incorporates that in a lot of his teachings.”
Robasciotti didn’t receive a scholarship offer from the Mountain West Conference program, but that’s not preventing him from visualizing himself at Silicon Valley.
“I’m very interested in their school,” Robasciotti said. “I loved the energy there.”
And witnessing Oliver’s rise at SJSU as under-recruited tight end to Jacksonville Jaguar has got Robasciotti hooked on the possibility of suiting up for the Spartans, saying “seeing Oliver have success there is motivating.”
But Robasciotti isn’t just influenced by someone representing the longtime rival school of Atascadero High.
Had a great time competing in San Jose today. Appreciate @TheGundy @coachmattadkins for having me and coaching me! pic.twitter.com/JftSW5eYXo— Seth Robasciotti (@RobasciottiSeth) June 16, 2019
Block and Cooks came out of AHS’s 2015 and '17 classes, respectively, and are now playing at Washington State and Nevada. Robasciotti looks at both of them and knows if both can end up in the Pac-12 and MWC, then future Greyhounds have the potential to follow.
“It’s encouraging to see someone from our school and have the success they’ve had. Elijah being recent is super cool and very motivating,” Robasciotti said.
Nearby Cal Poly remains another strong possibility for Robasciotti to consider. He cites the Mustangs’ usage of the tight end in their Triple Option as his reasoning behind the interest.
“Their style of play fits me,” Robasciotti said. “Cal Poly has been a place I’ve watched since I was a kid. I can see myself fitting in there.”
But along with tackling his recruiting period, Robasciotti has hit his weight room and summer workouts with the ‘Hounds hard, with visions of erasing their 0-10 showing from a year ago.
“We’re really fueled,” Robasciotti said. “We’ve had changes in our offense and the weight room. We’ve upped our energy.”
