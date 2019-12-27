No. 9: On the 14th try, a Santa Maria football team beats Pioneer Valley for the first time

On try number 14, it finally happened for the Santa Maria football team.
The Saints had one big play from scrimmage against Pioneer Valley on a chilly Nov. 1 evening. That one big play was enough to help give the Saints a historic win in both teams' regular season finale.
Santa Maria quarterback Dominick Martinez went 64 yards around left end for a score early in the second half and the Saints finished with a 10-6 win over the Panthers, marking the first time in the 14 meetings between the teams that Santa Maria had won.
Andres Vargas kicked the eventual winning extra point for the Saints. His kick put the Saints up 7-6.
The Saints' historic win, in front of a capacity crowd at Pioneer Valley on the Panthers' Senior Night, ranks as No. 9 among the top Lee Central Coast Newspapers sports stories of 2019, as determined by voting among the LCCN sports staff.
A huge holding call in the second half after the Saints had gone ahead wiped out a would-be 26-yard go-ahead touchdown pass from Panthers quarterback Danny Martinez to Christian Morin.
Though unofficially the Panthers out-gained the Saints 225-145, the Santa Maria defense in general and Saints defensive end Abel Santana in particular had a big night.
The win was especially sweet for Santana because, "It came against my old team," he said afterward.
"I played at PV my freshman year. I got moved up to JV near the end of the year. My cousin (Pioneer Valley defensive tackle Tony Escobedo) was in this game."
In fact, several Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley football games have involved relatives from both teams. The SM-PV game is among the biggest area football draws every year.
The Saints were without injured standout junior running back-kick return man Sammy Herrera for this one.
The Santa Maria running game — most of the Saints' offense, actually — consisted of the Martinez-Herrera tag team running game in 2019 and, with Herrera out, it was pretty much down to Martinez running the ball as far as the Santa Maria offense against Pioneer Valley went.
The Panthers contained Martinez — except for the one big scoring play. That one touchdown run held up.
After the penalty cancelled the Danny Martinez-to-Morin score, a 13-yard fourth down pass from Pioneer Valley's quarterback to Morin was short of the first down. The Panthers couldn't come close to scoring afterward.
Vargas kicked a field goal after a Santa Maria fourth-quarter drive stalled at the Pioneer Valley 8.
The Panthers led 6-0 at halftime. Danny Martinez connected with Elias Martinez (yes, another Martinez) for a 17-yard touchdown pass near the end of the first half to cap an 80-yard scoring drive. The PAT kick missed.
Santa Maria's season ended with a 40-28 loss at Delano Kennedy in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 4 Playoffs.
