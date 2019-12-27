No. 9: On the 14th try, a Santa Maria football team beats Pioneer Valley for the first time

On try number 14, it finally happened for the Santa Maria football team.

The Saints had one big play from scrimmage against Pioneer Valley on a chilly Nov. 1 evening. That one big play was enough to help give the Saints a historic win in both teams' regular season finale.

Santa Maria quarterback Dominick Martinez went 64 yards around left end for a score early in the second half and the Saints finished with a 10-6 win over the Panthers, marking the first time in the 14 meetings between the teams that Santa Maria had won.

Andres Vargas kicked the eventual winning extra point for the Saints. His kick put the Saints up 7-6.

The Saints' historic win, in front of a capacity crowd at Pioneer Valley on the Panthers' Senior Night, ranks as No. 9 among the top Lee Central Coast Newspapers sports stories of 2019, as determined by voting among the LCCN sports staff.

A huge holding call in the second half after the Saints had gone ahead wiped out a would-be 26-yard go-ahead touchdown pass from Panthers quarterback Danny Martinez to Christian Morin.

Though unofficially the Panthers out-gained the Saints 225-145, the Santa Maria defense in general and Saints defensive end Abel Santana in particular had a big night.