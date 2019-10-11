Nipomo High School senior Jesse Garza had a big night Friday night.
The running back-linebacker helped his football team snap its four-game losing streak. He was also named Nipomo’s Homecoming king during halftime of the Titans’ 17-3 win over Pioneer Valley.
The Titans won for the first time in their new grass field at Nipomo.
Senior Armoney Anderson was named Nipomo’s Homecoming queen at halftime.
Nipomo’s Homecoming win came in its PAC 4 League opener. The Titans moved to 3-4, 1-0. The Panthers are 1-6, 0-1.
The Nipomo scores came on a five-yard pass from Nick Milton to Nate Reese and a 24-yard Rodrigo Flores field goal in the first half, and a Nicholas Dostal one-yard run in the second.
Being named Homecoming king was nice, Garza said, but, “I’m here to play football. That’s what I do.”
Garza played a lot of good football Friday night. He helped spearhead a defense that blanked the Panthers until Oscar Vazquez kicked a 25-yard field goal for the Panthers with 2:58 left.
Cash Kimball snuffed any Panthers hopes for miracle comeback when he recovered an onside kick.
On offense, Garza ran for 83 yards behind only teammate Keyshawn Pu’a’s game high 107.
“Personally, I thought the team played great,” said Garza.
Garza and lineman Vinny Hernandez helped keep Pioneer Valley under 100 yards until the Panthers mounted a last drive that ended with the field goal.
Turnovers - two fumbles and an interception - killed three Nipomo drives, but the Titans stayed out of their own way long enough to score 17 points.
A fumble that Daniel Vasquez recovered for the Panthers as the Titans were driving on their first possession was the one blemish on Garza’s night.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.
Now that's Lompoc High football.
Vasquez, and tackles Oscar Ruiz and Bruin Chapman led a Pioneer Valley defense that was solid, but the Panthers couldn’t sustain much on offense.
“We often don’t play very intellectually on offense, said first-year Pioneer Valley coach John Beck.
“We make a lot of mistakes on offense, and that’s cost us in every game. We’re going to work to try to clean it up the next three weeks.”
Pioneer Valley’s starting quarterback, Angel Vargas-Hernandez, went down with what looked like a knee or leg injury in the first half and did not return to the game.
“He seems to be in a lot of pain, and of course that’s not good,” said Beck. “He’ll see our trainer tomorrow.”
Templeton 53, Santa Maria 10
Besides his work on defense, Hernandez set up Dostal’s touchdown run with a tackle breaking 30 yard reception.
The Titans kept Pioneer Valley rushing leader Tommy Nunez, who had been averaging about a 100 yards a game, to 10.
Reese did not play in the second half. at press time, it was not known why.
Nipomo will play at San Luis Obispo at 7 p.m. next Friday night. The Tigers, who were 5-1 going into their league opener against Atascadero, have established themselves as the favorites to win the Mountain League title.
“We have a great opportunity next week,” said Garza.
The Panthers will play at Atascadero at 7 p.m. next Friday night.
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 03.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Connor Adams (30) makes the interception against quarterback Chris Burket-Thoene during Friday night's game against Frazier Mountain at Pioneer Valley High School. Orcutt Academy went on to a 41-8 victory.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 01.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Ritchie Samaniego (left) and Nathan Piacentini (right) bring down Frazier Mountain's Carlos Orellana (13) during Friday night's game at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 02.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Cooper Wood (17) gets tackled by Frazier Mountain defender Issac Clark (4) during Friday night's game at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 04.jpg
Orcutt Academy defensive back Zander Clark snags the interception during Friday night's game against Frazier Mountain High School.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 05.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Donovan Miller (16) and Cameron Carpenter (87) bring down Frazier Mountain's Steven Martinez during Friday night's home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 06.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Cooper Wood (with ball) tries to sneak the ball up the middle, but gets stopped by a host of Frazier Mountain High defenders. The two teams faced off Friday night at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 07.jpg
Frazier Mountain's Carlos Orellana (13) juggles the ball and then makes the catch during Friday night's game against the Orcutt Academy Spartans.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 08.jpg
Orcutt Academy wide receiver Cameron Carpenter discusses strategy with head coach Gabe Espinoza during Friday night's game against Frazier Mountain High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 09.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Cooper Wood (17) is brought to the turf by Frazier Mountain's Carlos Orellana during Friday night's Homecoming game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 10.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Zander Clark (in blue) is stopped by a host of Frazier Mountain defenders during Friday night's Homecoming game at Pioneer Valley High School.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 11.jpg
Orcutt Academy quarterback Bryce Cofield (in blue) is brought down by a Frazier Mountain defender during Friday night's home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 12.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Cooper Wood (17) gets wrapped up by Frazier Mountain's Carlos Orellana during Friday night's home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 13.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Donovan Miller (left) makes the catch as Frazier Mountain defender Carlos Orellana closes in during Friday night's game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 14.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Alex Sutton (in blue) puts the hit on Frazier Mountain quarterback Chris Burket during Friday night's home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 15.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Connor Adams (30) leaps for the interception during Friday night's game against Frazier Mountain High School.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 16.jpg
Orcutt Academy quarterback Bryce Cofield (in blue) is brought down by a Frazier Mountain defender during Friday night's home game at Pioneer Valley High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Frazier Mountain Football 17.jpg
Orcutt Spartan Winston Harris (in blue) is brought to the turf by a Frazier Mountain defender Friday evening.
David DuBransky, Contributor
101119 OA Homecoming 02.jpg
Orcutt Academy's 2018 Homecoming Queen Angela Morrill (right) crowns Mecaelea Lopez (right) the 2019 Homecoming Queen as Anaisa Bravo-Guzman gives her a hug.
David DuBransky Contributor
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 03.jpg
Declan Coles celebrates after intercepting a pass during a PAC 4 game against Pioneer Valley at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 01.jpg
Nipomo's Jesse Garza runs during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 02.jpg
Pioneer Valley defender Joe Arriola (6) tackles Keyshawn Pu'a during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 04.jpg
Angel Vargas-Hernandez drops back to pass during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 05.jpg
Pioneer Valley receiver Christian Morin leaps above Cole Gilson to make a catchy during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 06.jpg
Antonio Escobedo (75) celebrates with his teammate following an interception during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 07.jpg
Nate Reese (7) of Nipomo gets hoisted in the air following his first half touchdown during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 08.jpg
Danny Martinez rolls to his left during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 09.jpg
Keyshawn Pu'a looks for a running lane during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 10.jpg
Nipomo defender Justin Mckee goes low to tackle Christian Morin of Pioneer Valley during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 11.jpg
Pioneer Valley ball carrier Tommy Nunez gets pulled down by Jahrizon Matautia-Reyes and Nicholas Dostal during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 12.jpg
Nicholas Dostal waits for play to start during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 13.jpg
Angel Vargas-Hernandez runs on a quarterback keeper during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 14.jpg
Nick Milton checks for a play call from Nipomo head coach Tony Dodge during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 15.jpg
during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 16.jpg
Keyshawn Pu'a gets chased by Christian Morin during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 17.jpg
Three Nipomo defenders combine to bring down Christian Morin during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 18.jpg
Nipomo quarterback Nate Reese signals a receiver to move during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 19.jpg
Nate Reese gets tripped up by Jacob Cortez during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 20.jpg
Nick Milton completes a short pass to Jesse Garza during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 21.jpg
Keyshawn Pu'a hurdles a pile of players during a kick return against Pioneer Valley
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 22.jpg
Keyshawn Pu'a gets hit by Adan Rubacalva during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 23.jpg
Nate Reese rolls into the end zone during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 24.jpg
Players from both teams search for a loose ball during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 25.jpg
Oskar Ruiz dives to make an interception on a tipped ball during a PAC 4 game at Nipomo High School
Peter Klein
101119 DP Lompoc football 08.jpg
Lompoc's Joe Schumer (15) celebrates with Luke Gardner and Elijah Perkins after he intercepted his third Dos Pueblos pass of the night.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 09.jpg
Lompoc's Joe Schumer intercepts a Dos Pueblos pass on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 10.jpg
Lompoc's Joker Dickerson returns a punt against Dos Pueblos on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 11.jpg
A Dos Pueblos player fumbles the ball after a hit by Lompoc's Anthony Arias, but the Chargers recovered the ball, on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 12.jpg
Lompoc's Jacob Nunez lines up against Dos Pueblos' Manuel Sanchez on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 13.jpg
Lompoc's Tyler Rounds tries to get away from Dos Pueblos' Alejandro Castanon on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 14.jpg
Lompoc's \FBL Dos Pueblos' \FBDP on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 15.jpg
Lompoc's Jed Rantz hits Dos Pueblos' quarterback Josiah Severson on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 16.jpg
Lompoc's Adam Lazaro scores against Dos Pueblos' Kris Alvarado on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 17.jpg
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley runs the ball against Dos Pueblos on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 18.jpg
Lompoc's Ryan Morgan tries to shake off Dos Pueblos' Baylor Huyck and Conner Gleissner after catching a pass on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 19.jpg
Lompoc's Leondre Coleman runs between Dos Pueblos' Baylor Huyck and Manuel Sanchez on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 20.jpg
Lompoc's Leondre Coleman scores against Dos Pueblos on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 21.jpg
Lompoc's Nick Dominguez catches a long touchdown pass from Cavin Ross against Dos Pueblos on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 22.jpg
Lompoc's Cailin Daniels (3) and Christian Duarte-Tenorio celebrate his touchdown against Dos Pueblos on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 23.jpg
Lompoc coach Andrew Jones talks to an official in the game against Dos Pueblos' on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 01.jpg
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley gets loose for a long touchdown run as Dos Pueblos' Josh Navarro and Daniel Santacruz chase on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 02.jpg
Lompoc's Joe Schumer returns an interception as Dos Pueblos' Udy Loza knocks him out of bounds on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 03.jpg
Lompoc's Leondre Coleman sacks Dos Pueblos' quarterback Albert Alvarado on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 04.jpg
Lompoc's Cavin Ross throws a long touchdown pass to Cailin Daniels against Dos Pueblos on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
101119 DP Lompoc football 05.jpg
Lompoc's Jed Rantz stops Dos Pueblos' running back on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!