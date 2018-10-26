The Mission Prep Royals made history Friday night in their showdown for the Central Sierra League 8-man football championship.
The Royals defeated the Orcutt Academy Spartans 42-28 to complete the school’s first-ever undefeated regular season to also win the Central Sierra title their first year in the league.
The Royals and Spartans joined the Central Sierra League this year as part of the exodus of Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo high schools to the Central Section.
The victory earned the Royals (10-0, 7-0 CSL) the top seed in the upcoming CIF Central Section playoffs which means Mission Prep will have home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
The Spartans (7-3, 5-2) are also in the playoffs and will be home for their first round game. If the Spartans advance, their ensuing games will be at the home of the higher seed.
Brian Kowall led a relentless Royals ground game, picking up 248 yards on 25 runs with two touchdowns — this despite getting most of the second quarter off.
Brayden Farr scored two touchdowns on three runs and quarterback Mark Rodriguez scored twice on six rushes.
The Royals only threw six passes; Farr going 3-for-6 for 52 yards.
Alex Sutton led the Spartans on both sides of the ball, gaining 108 yards on 19 carries with one touchdown while holding down the middle of the Orcutt Academy defense.
Donavan Miller picked up 96 yards on 10 carries and quarterback Max Daniels added another 35 yards on 16 runs.
Daniels was 5-for-15 passing with two touchdowns and a late interception.
Mission Prep scored on the game’s first possession, a 4-play, 44-yard drive.
It was nearly a 3-play drive when Kowall broke through the line from the Orcutt Academy 33 for a 32-yard gain.
Rodriguez ran it in from the one and Logan Stout’s point after put the Royals up 7-0 with 10:46 left in the first quarter.
The Spartans matched that on their first possession, moving 63-yards on 10 plays, aided by a Mission Prep pass interference penalty, capping the drive off with Sutton’s 1-yard blast.
Josiah DeBruno’s PAT kick tied the score at 7-all at 5:44.
Back came the Royals — a quick 4-play, 51-yard drive.
As he did a few minutes earlier, Kowall broke through the middle of the Spartans’ defense for a 22-yard gain, coming up one yard short of the goal line.
This time, Farr ran the final yard to give the Royals a 14-7 lead with 4:05 left in the first.
After forcing a Spartans punt, the Royals went 71-yards on 7 plays to score again.
Kowall appeared to score on a 25-yard run through the ride side of the line, but the touchdown didn’t count because of an illegal blocking penalty.
But after two consecutive passes to Mace Sherlock – 16 and 23 yards – the Royals were back down at the one. From there, Rodriguez ran it in.
Sutton got a hand on the point after kick but the Royals extended their lead to 20-7 with 10:23 left in the half.
But this is 8-man football — usually a high scoring affair — and Orcutt Academy wasn’t backing down.
Miller found a hole in the middle, got hit, hit again and again and somehow kept on going for a 44-yard gain, giving the Spartans a first-and-goal.
On fourth-and-goal, Daniels ran left and found the corner of the end zone to cut the Royals lead to 20-14 with 5:51 until intermission.
The Spartans stopped the Royals fourth down pass and took over on their own 20 with 4:17 left in the half.
They used 4:13 of that time to march the 60 yards in 14 plays.
Daniels’ 9-yard touchdown pass to David Conable with 3-second left. DeBruno’s PAT gave the Spartans their first lead, 21-20, heading into halftime.
The Spartans made it 28-20 on their first drive of the second half when floated the ball over the defense and found a wide-open Donavan Miller with a 42-yard touchdown pass.
Kowall scored on a 6-yard run just before the end of the third quarter but the Spartans held a 28-27 lead heading into the final 15 minutes.
Kowall put the Royals into the lead with a 17-yard touchdown run, on a fourth-and-17 play and Rodriguez’s pass to Sherlock for the 2-point conversion gave the Royals a 35-28 lead with 4:20 left in the game.
After the Spartans’ fourth down play failed, the Royals Farr scored on a 20-yard run to put the game out of reach with 1:42 on the clock.
A last ditch Daniels pass was intercepted and the Royals ran out the clock on the regular season.
Valley Christian Academy 61, Coast Union 29
The VCA Lions (6-2, 3-0 Coast Valley League) won back-to-back league championships with their win at Cambria’s Coast Union.
Adam Aldana was a one-man wrecking crew for the Lions although he had planet of help.
Aldana ran for 280 yards on 23 rushing attempts, scoring six touchdowns. Aldana also blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown and blocked a Coast Union extra point attempt.
Quarterback Tyler McCoy was 8-for-11 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns, one to older brother Ethan McCoy and the other to Timmy Trenkle. Trenkle also kicked seven extra points.
VCA head coached missed the game due to an illness.
“That means it was my first-ever head coaching victory,” said assistant coach and defensive coordinator Randy Stanford. “Hopefully, it will be my last.”
On Monday, VCA will find out who they’ll be facing in the first round of the CIF Southern Section 8-man Division 2 playoffs.