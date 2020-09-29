Mershad Dillon was something else: A defensive tackle who could also play wildcat quarterback

Player Profile: Mershad Dillon Santa Maria QB/DT (2008-2010) Won LPL track titles in 4x100

Recorded 7 sacks in one game

Made 23 TFLs in final two seasons

Also played QB at Santa Maria High

Signed with Fresno State, played at Texas State

Mershad Dillon was part of multiple league championships at Santa Maria High as a member of the school's 4x100-meter relay team.

That's a cool accomplishment, right? Sure. But what if I told you Dillon was also one of his school's best football players. Not too surprising either, right? But Dillon wasn't a running back or a receiver. Or a defensive back or any other position known for speedy athletes.

No, rather, Dillon was his team's starting defensive tackle. And he played at over 250 pounds. Yet, he possessed the athleticism to be one of the quickest and fastest players on the field, even though he was usually the biggest and strongest player on the field, too. (His personal best in the 100-meter dash was 11.2 in high school).

Dillon's athleticism was so off the charts that coach Mike Regan couldn't resist putting the ball in his hands. Regan would employ Dillon as a 6-foot-3, 250-pound running quarterback at times and Dillon would run through, over or past would-be-tacklers.

But don't doubt his defensive prowess either. Dillon was a stud on the defensive line. In high school, he was disruptive and quick enough to play like a defensive end and strong enough to dominate in the middle. He often drew double or triple teams and they often did not work.