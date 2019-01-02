Cabrillo football is turning to a distinguished football mind and former head coach in the area to help turn the program around.
Doug May – who went 14-8 in two seasons at Orcutt Academy and spent last season energizing Righetti as an assistant on the sidelines during its pursuit of the CIF Central Section Division II title – is joining the CHS coaching staff this upcoming fall season.
May served as the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach last season for the Warriors, who ended the year falling to Tulare Union in the section DII title game in the program’s first season as a Central Section member.
Now, he’ll return to the Southern Section and head to the North Lompoc Valley to reignite an offense that struggled last season; scoring no more than 25 points in any game and being shut out by the opposition four times.
May says he spent some lengthy time with Cabrillo head coach AJ Pateras while both men were coaching in the 2018 FCA All-Star game. May tells The Times that once Pateras reached out to him during the holiday season about the opening on his CHS staff, May was immediately drawn.
“It’s one of those deals where we talked and he shared his philosophies and I shared mine. And I’m like, ‘I want to bring that winning attitude over to Cabrillo,’” May said by phone.
May adds he’s thankful for the time he spent with Righetti, including learning and working with head coach Tony Payne. May drew the conclusion at RHS that all offenses start with a strong offensive line, regardless of scheme.
May will run the offensive show and coach the running backs for the Conquistadores. Even though May wasn’t coaching on the offensive side of the football last season, he saw a Warriors offense that gashed defenses with the Pistol Wing-T approach. The Warriors went on to collect 496 total points last season – averaging 38.15 points per game.
May, though, didn’t give away what offense he plans to run at Cabrillo. But mentioned what his chief blueprints on offense will be.
“Fundamentals, technique and executing the play,” May says of his offensive philosophy. “It’s mainly about helping this team the best I can.”
Pateras shared his excitement for luring in May to Vandenberg Village.
“In my eyes, this is a huge off-season win for our program,” Pateras said by phone on Wednesday. “It’s a huge win for our coaches and players to add another good man and quality coach who is in the profession for the right reasons.
“We believe in the same thing when it comes to developing our kids and building a program. For our program, it adds a great football mind, a natural leader and a guy who has developed a lot of athletes on all levels. This also gives kids another strong leader to talk to and gives our staff another quality coach to work with.”